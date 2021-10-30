UFC 267 live: Follow all the updates from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi

Stacked main card features six bouts, headlined by Blachowicz’s light-heavyweight title defence against Teixeira

John McAuley 
Ajit Vijaykumar
Oct 30, 2021

Some of the finest MMA fighters in the world have descended on Abu Dhabi for UFC 267 on Saturday and fans inside the Etihad Arena on Yas Island are in for a real treat.

Two title fights top the bill, headlined by Jan Blachowicz’s light-heavyweight title defence against Glover Teixeira, the No 1-ranked contender. In the night’s other championship clash, former bantamweight belt-holder Petr Yan takes on Cory Sandhagen, a late replacement for current champion Aljamain Sterling, in an interim title fight. UFC 267 marks the conclusion to the second Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.

If you're not inside the Etihad Arena to watch UFC 267, fear not because John McAuley will be providing live fight updates and immediate reaction from octagon-side throughout the evening.

