UFC 267 as it happened: Chimaev makes stunning return, Yan and Teixeira win in Abu Dhabi

Some of the finest MMA fighters in the world descended on Abu Dhabi for UFC 267 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on Saturday.

Two title fights topped the bill, headlined by Jan Blachowicz’s light-heavyweight title defence against Glover Teixeira, the No 1-ranked contender. After a brutal fight, Teixeira become the second oldest champion in UFC history after defeating Blachowicz in the headline event to capture the light-heavyweight title.

In the night’s other championship clash, former bantamweight belt-holder Petr Yan took on Cory Sandhagen, a late replacement for current champion Aljamain Sterling, in an interim title fight. Yan took home the crown after a memorable clash.

The night had already become made memorable when crowd-favourite Khamzat Chimaev returned to octagon for first time in 13 months, following a protracted battle with Covid. He choked out Li Jingliang in the first round, proving his mettle once again.