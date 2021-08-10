UFC returns to Abu Dhabi in October with second Showdown Week

Conor McGregor lands a punch on Dustin Poirier during their fight at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. (Jeff Bottari)

The UFC’s return to Abu Dhabi has been confirmed for October, with a second Showdown Week concluding with UFC 267.

The weeklong event and fight night, which will take place on Saturday October 30 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, was announced on Tuesday and represents a return to the initial five-year agreement signed in 2019 between the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and the world’s lead mixed martial arts promotion. Since then, the UFC been a regular visitor to the capital, including the hugely successful Fight Island series that launched last year.

The fight card and ticket news for UFC 267 have yet to be announced, although a headline title bout between light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira has been mooted, alongside the bantamweight championship rematch between belt-holder Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan. Khamzat Chimaev, one of the stars of UFC last year, is also expected to make his comeback following a protracted battle with Covid-19. However, neither the UFC nor local organisers have confirmed any bouts.

“We are going back to Abu Dhabi in October,” UFC President Dana White said in a statement on Tuesday. “Abu Dhabi is incredible - I love that place and the people. I have been talking about all of the things we are working on.

“I plan on getting all the deals buttoned up this summer. I can’t wait to go back and share everything we are working on together.”

Earlier this month, White said he has “massive, major” plans for the sport in Abu Dhabi, which he hoped to make public after a visit to the emirate in the new few weeks. The UFC’s relationship with Abu Dhabi has strengthened considerably beyond the two parties’ 2019 partnership. Last year, the capital played host to the inaugural Fight Island series, designed by White to allow international athletes to compete during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since its introduction in July last summer – the first series comprised four events, beginning with UFC 251 – the promotion has returned for two more residencies. In January, the three-event run concluded with UFC 257, headlined by Conor McGregor’s rematch with Dustin Poirier.

Fight Island 3, which officially opened Etihad Arena, welcomed a limited-capacity crowd for all three fight nights, marking the first time the UFC had staged events with a live audience since the early weeks of the pandemic.

In the release issued on Tuesday, Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director, Tourism and Marketing, at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “This is indeed a truly special milestone for Abu Dhabi and yet another indication of the strength of our partnership with UFC, as well as Abu Dhabi's readiness to host momentous sporting events.

“Following the success of the previous Fight Island editions, the ultimate goal was always to bring back fans. And with hard work, collaboration and coordination across Abu Dhabi government entities, public and private sectors and our UFC partners, we will be able to achieve this once again, allowing fans to experience the thrill of live events once again in a safe and secure environment, which remains our utmost priority."

The inaugural Abu Dhabi Showdown Week was staged in the build-up to UFC 242 in September 2019, which culminated in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s sold-out lightweight unification bout with Dustin Poirier. The weeklong events typically include athlete meet and greets and fitness tutorials.

Tuesday’s release encouraged fans to sign up at the Visit Abu Dhabi website to register their interest in UFC 267.

Six pitfalls to avoid when trading company stocks Following fashion Investing is cyclical, buying last year's winners often means holding this year's losers. Losing your balance You end up with too much exposure to an individual company or sector that has taken your fancy. Being over active If you chop and change your portfolio too often, dealing charges will eat up your gains. Running your losers Investors hate admitting mistakes and hold onto bad stocks hoping they will come good. Selling in a panic If you sell up when the market drops, you have locked yourself out of the recovery. Timing the market Even the best investor in the world cannot consistently call market movements.

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

Profile Idealz Company: Idealz Founded: January 2018 Based: Dubai Sector: E-commerce Size: (employees): 22 Investors: Co-founders and Venture Partners (9 per cent)

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

New Zealand 57-0 South Africa Tries: Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder (2), Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Ofa Tu'ungfasi, Lima Sopoaga, Codie Taylor. Conversions: Beauden Barrett (7). Penalty: Beauden Barrett

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Sri Lanka World Cup squad Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Isuru Udana, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Jeevan Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal.

