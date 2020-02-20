Roger Federer undergoes knee surgery, won't defend Dubai Tennis title

Roger Federer is out until the grass court season. PA

Roger Federer will not defend his Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title next week after announcing he has undergone knee surgery that will rule him out until the grass court season.

Federer won his eighth Dubai title – and 100th of his career – last year when he defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. However, four days before the start of the 2020 tournament, the 38-year-old Swiss revealed he will be sidelined for his title defence.

"My right knee has been bothering me for quite a while. I hoped it would go away, but after an examination and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday," 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer wrote on his social media channels on Thursday.

"After the procedure, the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery. As a result, I will unfortunately have to miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami, Bogota, and the French Open.

"I am grateful for everyone's support. I can't wait to be back playing again soon, see you on the grass!"

Federer’s absence means he will not be able to defend his Miami Open title either and will also lose substantial rankings points at Indian Wells having reached the final last year. Meanwhile, by ruling himself out of the French Open, Federer would have missed four of the past five years at the clay court Grand Slam tournament.

As one of the biggest stars in tennis, Federer's withdrawal is a blow to the Dubai line-up, although the field still contains many top names, led by world No 1 Novak Djokovic.

Tsitsipas, the world No 6, returns aiming to go one better than last year and will be joined in Dubai by world No 9 Gael Monfils, Monte Carlo Masters champion Fabio Fognini, talented Russian youngsters Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov, and 2018 Dubai champion Roberto Bautista Agut.

Djokovic, 32, will undoubtedly be the man to beat, though, particularly in the context of the season so far. The Serbian superstar is yet to taste defeat after 13 matches this year having led Serbia to the inaugural ATP Cup, before defending his Australian Open title – winning the tournament for a record-extending eighth time.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion also boasts an impressive record in Dubai. He won the tournament in three successive years from 2009 to 2011, before winning his fourth and most recent title in 2013. Djokovic last competed in Dubai in 2016 when he reached the quarter-finals and retired with an eye injury after losing the first set to Spain’s Feliciano Lopez.

Based on ranking and head-to-head records, Tsitsipas looks best placed to challenge Djokovic in Dubai. The ATP Finals champion has beaten Djokovic in two of their four meetings, both times on outdoor hardcourts.

However, the 21-year-old Greek is yet to hit top form this season having lost four of his nine matches so far, although he is through to the quarter-finals of the Marseille Open, where he is the defending champion.

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

the pledge I pledge to uphold the duty of tolerance I pledge to take a first stand against hate and injustice I pledge to respect and accept people whose abilities, beliefs and culture are different from my own I pledge to wish for others what I wish for myself I pledge to live in harmony with my community I pledge to always be open to dialogue and forgiveness I pledge to do my part to create peace for all I pledge to exercise benevolence and choose kindness in all my dealings with my community I pledge to always stand up for these values: Zayed's values for tolerance and human fraternity

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Schedule for Asia Cup Sept 15: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (Dubai) Sept 16: Pakistan v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 17: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Sept 18: India v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 19: India v Pakistan (Dubai) Sept 20: Bangladesh v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Super Four Sept 21: Group A Winner v Group B Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 21: Group B Winner v Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 23: Group A Winner v Group A Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 23: Group B Winner v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 25: Group A Winner v Group B Winner (Dubai) Sept 26: Group A Runner-up v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 28: Final (Dubai)

