Saudi Arabia announces new National Tennis Centre at Qiddiya with ATP Masters on the way in 2028

Saudi Arabia has announced plans for a National Tennis Centre at Qiddiya City which will be the kingdom's “future home of international tennis”.

Should construction run smoothly, the centre could be operational as soon as 2027, and although there has been no official confirmation, it is expected to host a new ATP Masters 1000 arriving in 2028.

Previous high-profile tennis events have been staged at the ANB Arena or the King Saud University Indoor Arena in Riyadh, including the WTA Finals, which will end a three-year run in the kingdom after this November's tournament.

Having already relinquished hosting duties for the Next Gen ATP Finals, the Saudi Tennis Federation decided not to renew its contract with the WTA.

However, Saudi sports minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, says the new centre underlines their long-term commitment to the sport.

“The centre has the necessary capabilities to host major tournaments and elite players, having been built according to the highest international specifications and standards,” he said.

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“This reflects the commitment to developing the tennis ecosystem in the kingdom, as with other sports, by enhancing infrastructure and programmes that support the scouting and development of Saudi talent.

“These efforts help guide players from the amateur stage to professionalism while contributing to the achievement of the sports objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.”

The new centre will feature a total of 30 courts (28 hard courts and two clay courts). Plans include a 15,000-seater Centre Court with a retractable roof.

That will be complemented by Court 1 (5,000 seats), Court 2 (2,000), and an 8,000-seater Court 3, which will be a multi-use arena for sport, concerts, and cultural events, again with a retractable roof.

Eno Polo, CEO of the ATP, said: “The National Tennis Centre at Qiddiya City is a remarkable addition to the global tennis landscape … Facilities of this scale and quality play an important role in the continued growth of tennis.

Qiddiya Investment Company has announced plans to build a National Tennis Centre just outside of Riyadh. Photo: supplied Info

“By providing a world-class stage for competition alongside opportunities for participation at all levels, the National Tennis Centre has the potential to make a lasting impact on the sport across the region for years to come.”

The centre is one of many entertainment, sports and cultural assets being developed by Qiddiya Investment Company within Qiddiya City, the kingdom's new $40 billion sports and entertainment hub just outside of capital Riyadh.

Theme and water parks are already open for business, while it's also the location of a new F1 track. Saudi Arabia has a 10-year contract with F1 up to 2030. Also on the way is the Group 1 $20 million Saudi Cup with new racing and equine facilities on site. Already under construction is the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium, a key 2034 World Cup venue and the future home of SPL giants Al Hilal and Al Nassr.