Serena Williams announces her comeback at Queen's doubles

American ​great Serena Williams on Monday announced her long-anticipated return to competitive tennis following a prolonged absence at this month's ⁠Queen's Club Championships.

Serena, 44, won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles in 2017 and has not competed since the 2022 US Open. She received a wildcard ⁠entry into the doubles draw for her return.

The American legend's imminent return was on the cards since it was revealed in December she had re-entered the anti-doping programme – a prerequisite to playing on the tour again.

She has been eligible since February but picked the British grass-court season to step back on to the court. Serena posted a video on social ​media in ⁠which she was shown walking off ‌a tennis court towards her phone.

“Guess everybody heard the news,” stated the caption in the video.

Williams has not played since a glittering farewell at the US Open four years back, although she pointedly avoided using the word retirement, instead saying she was “evolving away” from tennis.

The American has been given a wild card for the women's doubles to play with Canadian Victoria Mboko, and she said: “Queen's Club feels like the perfect place to begin this next chapter.

“Grass has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career, and I'm excited to be back competing on one of the sport's most iconic stages.”

Williams' comeback is a huge coup for the Lawn Tennis Association and tournament director Laura Robson, with women's tennis returning to the historic venue last year for the first time since 1973.

“Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen, and we're delighted that she will be making her return to tennis at the LTA's HSBC Championships,” said the former British No 1.

“Women's tennis made a historic return to The Queen's Club last year and now we have an icon of the game stepping back on to court at this prestigious venue – it's very exciting for the tournament and the fans.”

The door is now open for a potential revival ⁠of her successful doubles partnership with sister Venus, who is 15 months older and still playing on the circuit. The pair have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together.

Valerie Camillo, chair of the women's tennis body WTA, said the tour was thrilled to welcome Serena back.

“Serena is one of the greatest ​athletes of all time, with a legacy that extends far beyond the court … I cannot wait to see her face a new generation of top players,” Camillo said.

“We are thrilled to welcome her back to the WTA Tour at this hugely exciting moment for women's tennis.”