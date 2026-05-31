Stars stumble at French Open as Marta Kostyuk knocks out Iga Swiatek

The French Open continued to throw up shocking results as Marta Kostyuk defeated Iga Swiatek on Sunday.

Following defending champion Coco Gauff's defeat on Saturday, four-time winner Swiatek was the only remaining player in either draw to have lifted the trophy at Roland Garros.

But the Pole has endured a difficult season and produced an error-strewn display in a 7-5, 6-1 defeat by in-form Kostyuk.

With the result, new French Open champions will be crowned in both the women's and men's singles after what has been a disastrous tournament for the traditional favourites.

Ukrainian Kostyuk is yet to lose a match on clay this season after winning the biggest title of her career in Madrid earlier this month, and she extended her unbeaten run to 16 matches.

It is just the second time the 23-year-old, ranked 15, has made it through to the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam after the Australian Open in 2024.

“To beat such an unbelievable player who won four times here, I'd lost three times to her, never taken a set off her, I still cannot believe it,” said Kostyuk after her fourth-round win.

“I think the most important thing I've been doing is really just trying to enjoy. I woke up this morning and I just thought about what an unbelievable day I have to live today to play on Chatrier against Iga.”

Seventh seed Elina ​Svitolina ​finished strongly ⁠to beat Switzerland's Belinda Bencic ⁠4-6, 6-4, 6-0 and ​reach the quarter-finals on Sunday, booking an all-Ukrainian showdown with Kostyuk.

Meanwhile, Romanian veteran ​Sorana Cirstea rolled back the years ⁠as she beat China's Wang Xinyu 6-3, 7-6(4) to reach her first Roland ​Garros quarter-final in 17 years.

The 36-year-old, who is retiring at the end of the season, advanced to ⁠the quarter-final of a Grand Slam for just the third time in her career.

It will be her first quarter-final in the French capital since 2009 – the longest gap between the first two quarter-finals at a women's singles major ⁠in the Open Era.

“I always thought there is no expiry date for ambition and for dreams. ​I have ⁠so much passion for this sport,” ‌Cirstea said after her victory.

“I absolutely love tennis and to be able to still play at this ​level – have my family, my team, the closest people watching me – it's an absolute joy.”

Late matches for women

The French Open will stage a women's match in its night session on Monday for the first time in three years.

Tournament organisers have been criticised for reserving the prime-time slot almost exclusively for men's singles contests.

Since the session was introduced in 2021, only four of the first 60 matches have been women's singles and none since 2023.

But, with the top half of the men's draw featuring few household names, the blockbuster women's fourth-round encounter between world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka has made the cut on Monday, ending a run of 33 straight men's matches.