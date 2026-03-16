'Very well prepared' Jannik Sinner clinches Indian Wells title after defeating Daniil Medvedev

Jannik Sinner claimed his first title of the year with victory over Daniil Medvedev in Indian Wells, securing a 7-6(6), 7-6(4) win in the California heat.

The Italian was in top form, finishing with 28 winners, 10 aces and ​a perfect eight out of eight net points.

The four-time Grand Slam champion had a lukewarm start to the season but was superb in the US, not dropping a set through the two weeks.

A tense clash looked like it would head to a decider when Medvedev went 4-0 up in the second-set tie break but Sinner reeled off seven points in a row to lift the title.

Sinner said his first Indian Wells title was ​the ​result of ​meticulous preparation – the Italian arrived ⁠a week before the tournament began ​to train and acclimatise.

The World No2 has sometimes struggled in hot ⁠and humid conditions, most notably when severe cramp nearly forced him to quit his Australian Open third-round match in January and when he retired in Shanghai last year.

However, he showed little sign of discomfort against Medvedev as the temperature approached 35° Celsius.

“It was hot but it wasn't humid, so it makes a difference,” Sinner said.

“But I've been here a week before the tournament started. Very similar conditions as it was today. We put in long days of practice. I felt very well prepared, so I wasn't having issues with the weather and the heat, which is very positive for me.

“It's all part of the process we're trying to do and becoming the best possible athlete. We definitely do a lot of work in the gym ​to play at this level.”

Victory meant Sinner has ‌now collected titles at ⁠all six ATP Masters 1000 events ​on hard courts, as well as the ATP Finals, Australian ​Open and ‌US Open on the surface, to join an elite group also comprising Roger ⁠Federer and Novak Djokovic.

“I knew that this was a tournament ⁠I haven't won, so I wanted to prepare in the best possible way, as professionally as possible,” he said.

“Having this achievement now means a lot to me. Now I have couple of days to ​relax … there is not so much time in between here and Miami.

“It's again an important tournament in Miami, but we try to play the best tennis possible there too.”

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka ended her losing streak against Elena Rybakina in a thrilling women's final.

The World No1 beat Rybakina to win her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2023 but since then had lost all four finals against the Kazakh, including at the WTA Finals last season and in Melbourne in January.

Sabalenka said after winning her semi-final that she was “so done” with losing big finals, and she saved a match point in the deciding tie-break to come through 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

After celebrating on court with her fiance and new puppy, Sabalenka said in her on-court interview: "What a week - getting a puppy, getting engaged and winning a title. I will definitely remember it for the rest of my life."