Filipina Alexandra Eala exits Indian Wells after last-16 defeat to Linda Noskova

Alexandra Eala suffered a lopsided loss to Linda Noskova on Tuesday, bringing an end to her Indian Wells campaign.

The Filipina star was on the wrong end of a 6-2, 6-0 defeat to the Czech player as she bowed out at the last-16 stage.

World No 14 Noskova asserted her dominance from the start, racing into a 3-1 lead before Eala briefly stopped the rot with a convincing fifth game win, only for the Czech to win the next three to take the opening set.

Noskova, 21, then held Eala to a bagel in the last set to finish the match in just 56 minutes.

Next up for Noskova is Australian qualifier Talia Gibson in the quarter-finals. Gibson caused the day's biggest shock, beating No 7 seed Jasmine Paolini, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1.

It was the first time the 21-year-old Gibson defeated a top-10-ranked opponent, with the result making her the first qualifier to reach the Indian Wells quarter-finals since Lesia Tsurenko in 2015.

"I think just super proud of what I have been able to achieve over these last two weeks," Gibson said. "Yeah, honestly, still pretty speechless that I made it this far."

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka finally recorded a win over Naomi Osaka – six years after losing their only previous meeting.

The last time Sabalenka and Osaka faced off, neither had won a Grand Slam title.

When they clashed ​for ​the second time on ​Tuesday in California, each entered as ⁠a four-time major winner. The current top seed, Sabalenka, ​emerged with a 6-2, 6-4 win over the 16th-seeded Osaka.

The result was the reverse of their ⁠fourth-round meeting in the 2018 US Open, when Osaka prevailed in three sets on her way to her first major.

This time it was Sabalenka in charge, as she won 70 per cent of her service points ⁠and saved both of Osaka's break opportunities.

"I'm super happy with the performance today, the way ​I brought ⁠variety on court, that I made ‌her guess most of the times, and of course happy with the serves, so I felt ​like it was a great performance for me," Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka acknowledged that her scant history with Osaka was due in part to Osaka's maternity leave from the tour.

"Can you believe for so many years on tour we only played once?" Sabalenka said. "But I feel like I started doing better when she got pregnant. I think that's why we didn't have much opportunities to face each other, and I feel like, pretty sure that we're gonna face each other many more times."

Osaka said: "It definitely felt like playing her for the first time. I think, like, obviously I could watch her on TV or whatever, but in reality, it's very different.

"I also feel like I was a little, like, flat-footed sometimes, because I expected the ball to be coming harder, but ​then it didn't. She grunts the same way for every ball. I ‌was, like, 'Oh, my God, she ⁠tricked me'.

"No, it was a cool learning experience. ​I know we haven't played for a long time, so I hope that ​we can play ‌again soon."

Next up for Sabalenka is 10th-seed Victoria Mboko, who beat Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-1 to reach the final eight.