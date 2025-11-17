ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner ends season with 'fantastic' title win over Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner ended a turbulent season in memorable fashion as he defeated rival Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets to retain the ATP Finals title.

Sinner sent the Turin crowd wild as he battled past Spanish World No1 Alcaraz 7-6(4), 7-5 in the decider to the season-ending championships.

Sinner fell to the floor after breaking his rival's serve in the final game before racing to celebrate with his team as chants of 'Ole, Ole, Ole, Sinner, Sinner' rang around the Inalpi Arena.

“Finishing in front of the Italian public was a fantastic thing, maybe even better than last year, thank you very much for the support, it was incredible,” Sinner said.

“Thanks to all of you, it felt like being on a football pitch.

“It's an amazing season. This year making four Grand Slam finals, coming here, winning here, having this big streak in end of the year, it's amazing.

“But mostly I feel to be a better player than last year, I think this is the most important. It's all part of the process.”

Sinner celebrated with a mixture of joy and relief after sealing victory at the tournament where he hasn't lost a match since being beaten in the 2023 final by Novak Djokovic.

The win brought to close a year in which the 24-year-old had to bounce back from a three-month ban, which chopped out a large chunk of his season despite the World Anti-Doping Agency accepting that the Italian was accidentally contaminated with banned substance clostebol in March 2024.

“I was thinking about a lot and at the same time not a lot. There was a lot of tension because if I lost that point we go into a tie-break and then it becomes a different match,” added Sinner.

“But in that moment I was probably more relieved about the end of the season. I had a similar feeling last year but it was different.

“This year it was a more powerful feeling for a variety of reasons. It was a really emotional moment.”

The season was defined and dominated by the rivalry between Sinner and Alcaraz and it seemed inevitable that they would meet in the title clash.

Alcaraz forced the only break point in the first set but Sinner held firm and brought the crowd to its feet with a tiebreak win, and sealed the match when the Spaniard was unable to hold while serving to stay in the contest.

Sinner missed out on ending the year as World No1 to Alcaraz after the Spaniard won his three round-robin matches this week but the Italian won the last act of 2025 to crown the best season of his career.

The 24-year-old reached the final of all four Grand Slams, winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon, while Alcaraz has also had a stellar year, winning Roland Garros and the US Open, beating Sinner in both finals.

Alcaraz was left to rue missed opportunities at key moments of a typically tight match between the two best players in the world, with his backhand failing him when he had chances to strike.

“Right now I have some points and some shots on my mind. For example, the backhand volley that I missed. I missed a few of the backhand volleys … which I'm really disappointed in,” said Alcaraz.

“I would say that was the key because it was a really important moment that I didn't finish the point with the backhand volley … I think that was a really important shot that I didn't do well today.”

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

The White Lotus: Season three Creator: Mike White Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell Rating: 4.5/5

Terror attacks in Paris, November 13, 2015 - At 9.16pm, three suicide attackers killed one person outside the Atade de France during a foootball match between France and Germany

- At 9.25pm, three attackers opened fire on restaurants and cafes over 20 minutes, killing 39 people

- Shortly after 9.40pm, three other attackers launched a three-hour raid on the Bataclan, in which 1,500 people had gathered to watch a rock concert. In total, 90 people were killed

- Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor of the terrorists, did not directly participate in the attacks, thought to be due to a technical glitch in his suicide vest

- He fled to Belgium and was involved in attacks on Brussels in March 2016. He is serving a life sentence in France

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogen

Chromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxide

Ultramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica content

Ophiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on land

Olivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now

Gulf Men's League final Dubai Hurricanes 24-12 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

'Munich: The Edge of War' Director: Christian Schwochow Starring: George MacKay, Jannis Niewohner, Jeremy Irons Rating: 3/5