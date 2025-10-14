Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner renew rivalry in Riyadh's Six Kings Slam on Netflix

The world's top male tennis players are in Saudi Arabia for the second staging of the Six Kings Slam – the mega-money exhibition tournament launched last year as part of Riyadh Season, the kingdom's annual culture and entertainment programme.

Jannik Sinner won the inaugural title 12 months ago with a three-set triumph (6-7, 6-3, 6-3) over his fierce rival Carlos Alcaraz, and the two are on course to meet in the final once again – should they get past four other players with their eyes on the prize.

Although it was Sinner who was holding the trophy at the end of last year's event, the Riyadh-hosted tournament garnered more attention for being the setting for the last match between great rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic claimed a 6-2, 7-6 win over the Spaniard, who retired the following month after one last Davis Cup appearance.

Speaking on court in Riyadh, Djokovic credited Nadal with making him a better player, as he said: “It has been an amazing rivalry. In a personal way, I have to say that you helped me to go over my limits during almost 15 years. So thank you for that because without that, probably I will not be the player that I am today.”

For the second year in a row, the event has attracted six elite players, including all of the current top five in the ATP rankings. World No 1 Alcaraz and defending champion Sinner headline the field at the lucrative exhibition, alongside 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic.

Although there are no confirmed numbers, reports suggest that the prize money on offer for the winner is more than any of the four Grand Slams.

The Six Kings Slam will consist of two quarter-finals, two semi-finals, a third-place match and a final. Alcaraz and Djokovic received byes into the last four, with the other four men competing to join them in the semi-finals.

The matches will take place at the ANB Arena, formerly known as The Venue, an 8,000-seater stadium and a familiar choice for Riyadh Season events.

Who is playing in the Six Kings Slam?

Whereas last year there was room for some sentimentality through Nadal's involvement and his last match against Djokovic, this year the line-up looks exactly like the business end of a major.

The world's top two players – Alcaraz and Sinner – are in town, alongside world No 3 Alexander Zverev, 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic, world No 4 Taylor Fritz, and two-time major finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. Britain's Jack Draper was due to play but ended his season early because of an arm injury, with Greece's Tsitsipas stepping up.

What is the Six Kings Slam schedule?

Wednesday, October 15, quarter-finals (all times UAE)

8.30pm: A Zverev (Ger) v T Fritz (USA)

Not before 10.30pm: J Sinner (Ita) v S Tsitsipas (Gre)

C Alcaraz (Esp) – bye

N Djokovic (Srb) – bye

Thursday, October 16, semi-finals

8.30pm: Alcaraz v Zverev/Fritz

Not before 10.30pm: Djokovic v Sinner/Tsitsipas

Saturday, October 18

8.30pm: Third-place match: TBC

Not before 10.30pm: The final: TBC

How much prize money is at stake?

Reports suggest the winner of the tournament will receive $6 million, and that will consist of $4.5m in prize money on top of a $1.5m participation fee. That's more than the US Open men's singles champion ($5m), the most financially rewarding of the four traditional majors.

How to watch the Six Kings Slam

The entire tournament is being shown live and exclusively on Netflix to over 300 million subscribers at no additional cost. The streaming giant says that the broadcast will feature “over 20 cutting-edge cameras, including wirecam, drone, robotic technology, augmented reality graphics, expert commentary, and creative storytelling around the sport’s biggest stars”.

