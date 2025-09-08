Carlos Alcaraz poses with his trophy after defeating Jannik Sinner to win the 2025 US Open title, the Spaniard's sixth Grand Slam trophy. AFP
Carlos Alcaraz delivers 'perfect' performance to win US Open final and reclaim world No 1 ranking

Spaniard, 22, produced a near faultless display to defeat Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Flushing Meadows

September 08, 2025

Carlos Alcaraz declared his US Open final victory over Jannik Sinner to be the closest he has come to tennis perfection, after reclaiming the world No 1 ranking with a performance that underlined his growing dominance in the sport.

The Spaniard, 22, produced a near faultless display to defeat Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Flushing Meadows on Sunday, adding a second US Open crown to his burgeoning collection of six Grand Slam titles. It was the third time this season the pair had contested a major final – a first in the Open era – and Alcaraz again proved the sharper of the two, extending his edge in one of tennis’s most compelling rivalries.

Alcaraz has now claimed multiple titles at Wimbledon, Roland Garros, and the US Open, achievements that evoke comparisons with Bjorn Borg, the last man to collect six majors at such a young age. His coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, described the New York triumph as “perfect”, praise the player himself was happy to embrace.

“It’s great when you make your coach feel that way,” Alcaraz said with a grin. “He doesn’t often say I played perfect, but today I think he is right. From start to finish, this was my best tournament.”

While Alcaraz dropped a set for the first time in the fortnight, the statistics reflected his superiority. He won five of 11 break points compared to Sinner’s one from one, struck twice as many winners, and sealed victory with his 10th ace.

“This was the most consistent I have been across a tournament,” he said. “That’s something I’ve been working on and to see it pay off is very satisfying.”

For Sinner, the defeat marked the end of a two-year unbeaten run at hard-court slams. The Italian, 24, was also dethroned as world No 1 after 65 weeks, ceding the top spot back to Alcaraz, who first reached it when he won in New York in 2022.

“When you achieve the goals you set yourself at the beginning of the year, it feels amazing,” Alcaraz said. “To get back to No 1 and win a Grand Slam on the same day is a dream.”

Sinner was magnanimous in defeat, acknowledging the progress of his rival. “He has improved,” he said. “The things I did well at Wimbledon, he did better today. His serve, his swings – everything was cleaner. He raised his level when it mattered most.”

Away from the court, the final was overshadowed by the presence of former US president Donald Trump. Heightened security around Arthur Ashe Stadium led to long queues and delayed the start by half an hour, with the venue still half empty when the players emerged.

Trump’s appearance drew mixed reactions, with some applause but also loud boos when he was shown on screen. Neither player, however, appeared distracted.

Some attendees who were still outside booed as the championship match kicked off a little before 3pm (11pm UAE).

Secret Service and other federal security officers checked bags and ushered fans through metal detectors while President Trump was greeted by a mix of cheers and boos in the stadium. Resale tickets to the event ranged from hundreds of dollars to more than $20,000, according to the website SeatGeek.

But despite the chaos, the evening belonged to Alcaraz – a champion not just in the eyes of his coach, but increasingly in the eyes of tennis itself.

President Donald Trump, centre, and others stand for the national anthem before the US Open men's singles final. AP
President Donald Trump, centre, and others stand for the national anthem before the US Open men's singles final. AP
