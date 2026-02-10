Dubai Tennis Championships: when is it, who is playing and how to get tickets

What is it?

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is a premier dual-event tournament held annually in the emirate. It features the game's top players, with this year's Women's Week boasting all of the WTA's top 20-ranked players.

When is it?

Women's Week, a WTA 1000 event, kicks off the 2026 Championships on February 15 with the final slated for February 21. The men's ATP 500 tournament runs from February 23-28.

Where is it?

The UAE's premier tennis tournament takes place at the Dubai Tennis Stadium, Al Gharoud, Dubai.

Who is playing?

Th event boasts a stellar line-up headlined by world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Joining the Russian in Dubai is a who's who of Grand Slam winners, including reigning Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek (world No 2), Elena Rybakina, who last month won her second major with victory over Sabalenka at the Australian Open (3), and French Open winner Coco Gauff (5).

“The depth of talent committed for 2026 reflects the status of this event on the global tennis calendar. Dubai has become an essential stop for the world’s best players, and we look forward to another exceptional week of world-class tennis,” said Ramesh Cidambi, managing director of Dubai Duty Free and chairman of the organising committee.

Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina is in the field at the 2026 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Reuters

Returning to defend her title is last year's winner and world No 7 Mirra Andreeva. The 18-year-old Russian enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2025, becoming the youngest winner of a WTA 1000 event when she lifted the title in Dubai.

Amanda Anisimova, the world No 4, Jessica Pegula (6), Jasmine Paolini (8), two-time Dubai champion Elina Svitolina (9) and Elena Alexandrova round out the top 10.

What about the men?

The men's field is just as deep and impressive.

Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas will return to defend his title while world No 7 Felix Auger-Aliassime and former winners Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev are also in the draw.

“With Stefanos returning as defending champion, Felix entering after an exceptional season, and former champions like Daniil and Andrey in the mix, fans can expect a fantastic level of tennis across both weeks,” Cidambi added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will return to Dubai to defend his title. EPA

Adding more depth to the line-up is world No 10 Alexander Bublik and Jack Draper (12), who enjoyed a breakthrough Masters 1000 triumph at the 2025 Indian Wells.

Completing the confirmed field is world No 18 Karen Khachanov and Ugo Humbert, who pulled off a shock win in the 2024 final for only his second ATP 500 title.

In all there are four former champions in the field: Medvedev (two-time winner), Rublev (1), Humbert (1) and Tsitsipas (1).

Schedule

WTA schedule

Friday, February 13: qualifying, 10am

Saturday, February 14: qualifying, 10am

Sunday, February 15: first round, 11am and 7pm

Monday, February 16: first round, 11am and 7pm

Tuesday, February 17: second round, 11am and 7pm

Wednesday, February 18: third round, 11am and 7pm

Thursday, February 19: quarter-finals, 2pm and 7pm

Friday, February 20: semi-finals, 1pm and 7pm

Saturday, February 21: finals, 4.30pm and 7pm

ATP schedule

Friday, February 21: qualifying, 11am

Saturday, February 22: qualifying, 11am

Sunday, February 23: first round, 2pm and 7pm

Monday, February 24: second round, 2pm and 7pm

Tuesday, February 25: third round, 2pm and 7pm

Wednesday, February 26: quarter-finals, 2pm and 7pm

Thursday, February 27: semi-finals, 1.30pm and 7pm

Friday, February 28: finals, 4.30pm and 7pm

Note: Tentative timings and subject to change

Prize money

Prize money for the 2026 Championships has not been announced. In 2025, women's champion Andreeva earned a winner's cheque of $597,000 from a prize pool of $3.6 million.

The men's prize pool was $3.2m with champion Tsitsipas earning $605,530.

Tickets

Tickets start from Dh65 and can be purchased at dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com or ticketmaster.ae.

TV

Matches will be broadcast on BeIN Sports Middle East with the WTA portion of the event also available on DAZN Mena.