Stefanos Tsitsipas returns for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title defence

Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas will return to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships next month to defend his title as the tournament organisers announced their full line-up for the event.

The ATP 500 roster includes defending champion Tsitsipas, world No7 Felix Auger-Aliassime and former winners Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

Tsitsipas lifted the trophy last year at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium after a commanding win over Auger-Aliassime in the final.

At the tournament last season, playing in his third final in four trips to the tournament, Tsitsipas sealed a straight-sets victory to become the first Greek player to lift the trophy in Dubai.

“This is something that I have been fighting a long time for and it’s great to finally win here in Dubai,” Tsitsipas said after winning a 12th career title.

Auger-Aliassime returns to Dubai on the back of one of his strongest seasons. The Canadian secured three ATP Tour titles in 2025 – in Adelaide, Montpellier and Brussels – and reached the semi-finals at the US Open.

However, he will be hoping for a more productive outing after making an early exit at the ongoing Australian Open. Auger-Aliassime ​left the court abruptly with a bout of cramp after falling behind 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 against Portugal's Nuno Borges.

Joining the pair will be 2023 Dubai champion Medvedev – one of the toughest competitors on hard courts. Currently ranked world No 12, the 2021 US Open winner will have high hopes of making a strong start to the season.

“We are thrilled with the strength and depth of the ATP 500 field confirmed for 2026,” said Ramesh Cidambi, managing director of Dubai Duty Free and chairman of the tournament’s organising committee.

“With Stefanos returning as defending champion, Felix entering after an exceptional season, and former champions like Daniil and Andrey in the mix, fans can expect a fantastic level of tennis across both weeks.”

Adding more depth to the line-up is world No 10 Alexander Bublik and British No1 and world No 11 Jack Draper, who enjoyed a breakthrough Masters 1000 triumph at the 2025 Indian Wells.

Completing the confirmed field is world No 17 Karen Khachanov, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist who secured a runner-up finish at the Toronto Masters.

Commenting on the line-up in Dubai, Salah Tahlak, tournament director and deputy managing director of Dubai Duty Free, said: “Year after year, the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships showcase an exceptional standard of men’s tennis. With this calibre of players already confirmed, we are confident the 2026 ATP 500 event will deliver another memorable week for fans in Dubai and audiences around the world.”

Earlier, it was announced that World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka will lead a stellar line-up featuring all of the world's top 20 players for the women's week of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The WTA 1000 will feature multiple Grand Slam winners, including Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina.

Returning to defend her title is last year's winner Mirra Andreeva, Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, Australian Open champion Madison Keys and Belinda Bencic.

The 2026 Championships will run back-to-back, with the women's WTA 1000 event from February 15-21, followed by the ATP 500 men’s tournament from February 23-28. Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting from Dh65. For details, visit dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com or ticketmaster.ae