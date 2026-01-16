Aryna Sabalenka and rest of world's top 20 confirmed for 2026 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka leads a stellar line-up featuring all of the world's top 20 players for this year's Women's Week of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The WTA 1000 event, to be held at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in mid-February, features multiple Grand Slam winners, including Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina.

Returning to defend her title is last year's winner and world No 8 Mirra Andreeva, Amanda Anisimova, the world No 4, Jessica Pegula (6), Jasmine Paolini (7), reigning Australian champion and world No 9 Madison Keys and Belinda Bencic (10).

Sabalenka returns to Dubai after a standout 2025 season highlighted by her US Open triumph, where the Belarusian claimed her fourth career Grand Slam title and secured a second consecutive win in New York.

Six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek also returns following another exceptional season in which the Polish star captured the 2025 Wimbledon title and reached multiple WTA 1000 finals.

French Open champion Gauff will be among the favourites to triumph in Dubai following a standout 2025 in which she won her first title at Roland Garros and reached the semi-finals of both the Australian and US Opens, closing out the year inside the top three for the first time.

“We are delighted to welcome all of the top 20 women's players once again,” said Ramesh Cidambi, managing director of Dubai Duty Free and chairman of the organising committee.

“The depth of talent committed for 2026 reflects the status of this event on the global tennis calendar. Dubai has become an essential stop for the world’s best players, and we look forward to another exceptional week of world-class tennis.”

Defending champion Andreeva had a breakthrough season in 2025, in which she secured a historic title in Dubai, making her the youngest WTA 1000 champion in history. The 18-year-old Russian followed that success with two Grand Slam quarter-finals and a rapid rise into the world’s top 15.

The line-up also includes talents such as world No 12 and two-time Dubai champion Elina Svitolina, as well as Canada’s World No 17 Victoria Mboko, whose breakthrough performances propelled her into the world’s top 20 for the first time.

Commenting on the line-up, Salah Tahlak, tournament director and deputy managing director of Dubai Duty Free, added: “Women’s tennis continues to set new standards for competitiveness and quality. With the top 20 players confirmed, spectators can expect compelling matches from the opening day. Each year our WTA event delivers incredible moments, and 2026 promises to be no different.”

The 2026 Championships will run back-to-back once again, with the women's WTA 1000 event from February 15-21 and the men's ATP 500 tournament from February 23-28. Tickets start from Dh65 and can be purchased at dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com or ticketmaster.ae.