Novak Djokovic must 'deal with reality' as Jannik Sinner sets up Wimbledon title showdown with Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic admitted reality was beginning to dawn on him after the Serb was unable to bridge a 15-year age gap in a Wimbledon semi-final drubbing against Italian Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic was aiming to become the oldest player to win a Grand Slam singles title.

However, a 38-year-old Djokovic – known for his stupendous endurance – looked his age in a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 defeat.

Admittedly he said he was less than fully fit after a late fall against Flavio Cobolli in his previous match. But even without the fitness woes, it looked like he would have been overwhelmed by the power and accuracy of 23-year-old Sinner's game.

“Honestly, wasn't really a pleasant feeling on the court. I don't want to talk in details about my injury and just whine about not managing to play my best,” the seven-time Wimbledon champion said.

“I want to congratulate Jannik for a great performance. He's in the finals. He was too strong.”

Djokovic is the last man standing of the Big Four after the retirements of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray. The Serbian great has flown the flag for the old guard valiantly, reaching the semi-finals of every Grand Slam event this year.

However, his last Grand Slam win was in 2023 – when he triumphed at Melbourne Park, Roland Garros and Flushing Meadows – and he knows the clock is ticking.

“It's just age, the wear and tear of the body. As much as I'm taking care of it, the reality hits me right now, last year and a half, like never before, to be honest,” said Djokovic, whose only successes over the past 18 months have been Olympic gold in Paris and a low-key title in Geneva in May.

“These guys are fit, young, sharp. I feel like I'm going into the match with a tank half empty. It's just not possible to win a match like that. It's one of these things I accept and embrace in some way, deal with the reality the way it is, and try to make the most out of it.”

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, right, defeated USA's Taylor Fritz to set up a Wimbledon final against Jannik Sinner. AFP

Sinner unfazed

Meanwhile, Sinner played down the impact of his painful defeat against Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final as he prepares for a rematch at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The world number one crushed seven-time champion Djokovic in under two hours to set up a title showdown against the Spanish two-time defending champion.

Alcaraz had earlier dispatched US fifth seed Taylor Swift in four sets on Centre Court.

Just weeks ago at Roland Garros, Alcaraz came back from two sets down against Sinner, saving three match points to win a fifth Grand Slam.

But Italy's Sinner, 23, played down the lingering impact of that loss in the aftermath of Friday's semi-final win against Djokovic.

“I think if it would be a lot in my head, I would not be in the situation to play a final again, I guess,” he said.

“I'm very happy to share once again the court with Carlos. It's going to be difficult, I know that.

“But I'm looking forward to it. I try always to put myself in these kind of situations that I really love. Sundays at every tournament are very special.”

