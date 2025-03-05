Emma Raducanu on stalker ordeal in Dubai: 'I couldn’t see the ball through tears'

British tennis player Emma Raducanu says she “couldn’t see the ball through tears” after spotting a stalker in the crowd during last month's Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. The 22-year-old's second-round match against Karolina Muchova was brought to a halt when a visibly distressed Raducanu stood behind the umpire's chair as security personnel led the man out. She managed to continue the match but would end up <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2025/02/19/dubai-tennis-championships-gauff-and-raducanu-out-as-sabalenka-and-swiatek-advance/" target="_blank">losing 7-6, 6-4</a>. “I was obviously very distraught,” said the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2021/09/11/british-teenager-emma-raducanu-makes-history-to-win-us-open-title/" target="_blank">2021 US Open champion</a> at this week's tournament at Indian Wells. “I saw him in the first game of the match and I was like, 'I don't know how I'm going to finish'. “I literally couldn't see the ball through tears. I could barely breathe. I was like, 'I need to just take a breather here'.” Raducanu said she had previously been approached twice off the court in Dubai by the man, who was also present during her matches in Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Doha in preceding weeks. She <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/02/20/dubai-authorities-detain-man-who-harassed-raducanu-but-tennis-star-drops-charges/" target="_blank">decided to drop the charges</a> against the man who had been detained by Dubai Police. The man was subsequently given a restraining order and banned from attending WTA Tour events. “It was a very emotional time,” added Raducanu, who took a week off before returning to the tour. “After the match I did break down in tears, but not necessarily because I lost. “There was just so much emotion in the last few weeks of the events happening, and I just needed that week off to take a breather and come here. I feel a lot better.” The world No 55 has extra security in California and told BBC Sport she is happy with the level of protection she is now receiving. “[It] could have been dealt with better,” Raducanu said of the incident. “Since that incident I have definitely got increased attention and greater security. “All we can do is look at what happened and react to it in a better way, in a more positive way, rather than looking back and blaming the situation. Now it is being dealt with better, so for me that's important. “I'm always now very aware and not necessarily doing things on my own any more. I'm always with someone and always being watched.” Raducanu, who was also targeted by a stalker at her family home in 2022, said the incidents have made her extra vigilant. “The security is very important,” she said. “Even if the player hotels are public information, that's not necessarily the most helpful and anyone can walk in. “That's obviously a weak spot, but I do my best. I'm always, and now even more so, very aware and very alert and sensitive and I don't really go anywhere on my own.” Raducanu will face Japan's Moyuka Uchijima, who is ranked three places above her at 52 in the world, in the first round at Indian Wells. The winner is guaranteed to face third seed Coco Gauff, with the top 32 players all receiving byes through to the second round. “Since being here in this environment, which is one of my favourite tournaments, I have felt a lot better,” Raducanu added. “The allure of Indian Wells was a big part of me coming. I wasn't sure if I was going to come and compete so soon. “I just wanted to make sure I was ready, but since coming here I have surprised myself with how happy I feel here.”