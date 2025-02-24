Andrey Rublev arrives in Dubai on the back of winning the Qatar Open title. AP
Andrey Rublev arrives in Dubai on the back of winning the Qatar Open title. AP

Sport

Tennis

Andrey Rublev moving in right direction after hitting rock bottom and feeling ‘completely lost’

Ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Russian reveals he had to work really hard on improving his mental health

Reem Abulleil
Reem Abulleil

February 24, 2025