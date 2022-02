Andrey Rublev has won his second title in as many weeks after defeating Jiri Vesely in the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Saturday evening.

Rublev, the second seed, beat the Czech qualifier 6-3, 6-4 to clinch his 10th career trophy. The ninth was won at the Marseille Open last Sunday, and the Russian only arrived in Dubai early Tuesday morning.

More to follow