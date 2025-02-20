Mirra Andreeva stuns Iga Swiatek to become youngest ever semi-finalist at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Iga Swiatek was sensationally dumped out of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in straight sets by teen sensation Mirra Andreeva on Thursday. With world No 1 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2025/02/20/im-not-that-hungry-aryna-sabalenka-makes-stark-admission-after-dubai-exit/]" target="_blank">Aryna Sabalenka already knocked out</a>, the stage seemed set for second seed Swiatek to go on and secure her first Dubai crown. But Andreeva had other ideas as she produced a superb performance to secure a last-four spot following her 6-3, 6-3 victory over the five-time Grand Slam champion. At 17 years and 297 days, Andreeva became the youngest semi-finalist since the tournament began in 2001. It was also the Russian's second win over a top-two player following her defeat of the then world No 2 Sabalenka in the French Open quarter-finals eight months ago. That career-best Grand Slam run at Roland Garros was ended in the last four by Jasmine Paolini, who was in turn <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2024/06/08/iga-swiatek-seals-third-french-open-crown-in-row-after-thrashing-jasmine-paolini/" target="_blank">thrashed by Swiatek in the final</a>. It was only the second time Andreeva and Swiatek had faced off with the Pole coming out on top in three sets after a thrilling quarter-final clash in Cincinnati last year. But revenge was sweet in Dubai as Andreeva became the first player under the age of 18 to defeat Swiatek at tour level. “Honestly, I was really nervous before the match and we played in Cincinnati last year and it was pretty intense,” Andreeva said. “So, I just told myself that I played great and I just need to continue to play aggressive and go for my shots. “It was also not easy with all the fans [supporting her] but I think we were even. I had a lot of people supporting me.” It has been a busy few days for Andreeva who was forced to play two matches on Wednesday after heavy rain interrupted play. But that failed to daunt the teenager who dispatched<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2023/07/15/heartbreak-for-ons-jabeur-after-loss-in-wimbledon-final/" target="_blank"> 2023 Wimbledon champion</a> Marketa Vondrousova and Peyton Stearns – who secured a<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2025/02/18/ons-jabeur-plays-down-injury-concerns-after-shock-defeat-to-peyton-stearns-in-dubai/" target="_blank"> shock win over three-time Slam finalist Ons Jabeur</a> on Monday – in straight sets. Swiatek arrived in the UAE having seen a three-year 15-match unbeaten streak in Doha ended by Jelena Ostapenko in the semi-finals. There had been little sign of problems in Dubai so far though, with Swiatek brushing aside Victoria Azarenka 6-0, 6-2 and Dayana Yastremska 7-5, 6-0. But Andreeva, playing in her second Dubai tournament after losing in the first round last year, proved unbeatable on the day. Andreeva found herself on the ropes early as she struggled to hold serve in her first service game of the opening set but eventually held on to make it 1-1. Andreeva then broke Swiatek and continued to impress, covering the court well while also reading her opponent's shots to set up winners. The Russian broke the world No 2 once more, firing a forehand return down the line on set point. The teenager found herself trailing 3-1 in the second set but corrected course after a quick chat with her coach – former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez – to win five games in a row. The determined Andreeva broke Swiatek in the penultimate game to serve for the set, eventually sealing victory when the Pole's return on match point went wide. “I think she [Martinez] didn't tell me anything new. She told me everything I knew already,” said 12th seed Andreeva, who moved into the first WTA 1000 semi-final of her career. “She just told me to keep going because I played good and she just told me to go for my shots, that I don't have to change anything.” Andreeva will face either Denmark's Clara Tauson or Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in the last four.