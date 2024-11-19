Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his 6-4, 6-4 Davis Cup Finals quarter-final defeat against the Netherlands Botic van de Zandschulp in Malaga on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. Reuters

Retiring Rafael Nadal loses to Botic van de Zandschulp in Davis Cup farewell match

Legend beaten in straight sets on emotional night in Malaga

Reem Abulleil
November 19, 2024

