Rafael Nadal will call time on his remarkable tennis career after Spain's Davis Cup tie against the Netherlands. AP
Rafael Nadal will call time on his remarkable tennis career after Spain's Davis Cup tie against the Netherlands. AP

Sport

Tennis

Rafael Nadal insists focus is on Spain win in Davis Cup with retirement emotions being saved 'for the end'

Former world No 1 set to play final match of career against Netherlands in Malaga

Reem Abulleil
Reem Abulleil

November 18, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today