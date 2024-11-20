Rafael Nadal - incredible stats and memorable finals of a remarkable career

Spanish great <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2024/11/18/rafael-nadal-insists-focus-is-on-spain-win-in-davis-cup-with-retirement-emotions-being-saved-for-the-end/" target="_blank">Rafael Nadal</a> drew the curtains on one of the greatest careers in tennis as the 22-time Grand Slam champion bowed out with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2024/11/19/rafael-nadal-loses-to-botic-van-de-zandschulp-in-potential-final-match-of-career/" target="_blank">defeat in the Davis Cup </a>on an emotional night in Malaga. Nadal, 38, could not conjure the same magic that had powered him to superstardom as he lost 6-4, 6-4 to Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in what turned out to be his final competitive match. Compatriot Carlos Alcaraz levelled the quarter-final tie after defeating Tallon Griekspoor 7-6, 6-3. Had Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers then beaten Wesley Koolhof and Van de Zandschulp, Nadal would have got another chance in a semi-final on Friday. But it was not to be as Koolhof, also playing the last event of his career, inspired the Dutch to a 7-6, 7-6 victory. As the result was finalised, Nadal looked crestfallen as the reality that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2024/11/17/big-farewell-begins-for-rafael-nadal-as-he-ends-career-with-davis-cup-finale-against-the-netherlands/" target="_blank">it was all over </a>began to sink in. After a long speech on court in front of his adoring fans, family, friends and teammates, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2024/11/20/rafael-nadal-galvanised-a-generation-and-helped-me-maintain-a-connection-with-my-ailing-father/" target="_blank">Nadal could not hold back his tears</a> as a video montage of his great career was played. Nadal was just 18, and yet to win a Grand Slam title, when he first moved into the top 10 of the ATP rankings on April 25, 2005. He remained there for <b>912 consecutive weeks</b>, until March 19, 2023, nearly 18 full years, the longest run of appearances in the top 10 in the half-century-plus history of the computerised rankings in men's tennis. His <b>22 Grand Slam titles </b>is the second best tally among men after Novak Djokovic's 24. Nadal won <b>14 championships </b>at the French Open, the most at any Grand Slam tournament by a man or woman. His overall win-loss record at Roland Garros stands at 112-4. Nadal lost two singles matches in his long Davis Cup history – against Jiri Novak on his debut in 2004 and against Van de Zandschulp on Tuesday, prompting this remark from Nadal: “I lost my first match in the Davis Cup, and I lost my last one. So we close the circle.” His career record of <b>1,080-228 </b>in tour-level singles matches is the fourth best effort among men in the Open era, behind Jimmy Connors (1,274), Roger Federer (1,251) and Djokovic (1,124) In all, Nadal won <b>92 titles</b>, the fifth most among men in the Open era, and spent 209 weeks at No 1 in the ATP rankings. Apart from Grand Slam success, Nadal also has <b>two Olympic gold </b>medals, in singles in 2008 and doubles in 2016. <b>2005 French Open: </b>Nadal beat Mariano Puerta 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5 The one that started it all. Nadal came in as an 18-year-old left-hander on the rise, with a huge top-spin forehand. He won all three clay-court lead-up tournaments, in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Rome and there was a buzz growing around Nadal as he took to court in a sleeveless shirt, prowling like a young matador. He blasted through the draw, taking out Richard Gasquet, Sebastien Grosjean and David Ferrer. But the real test came in the semi-final against world No 1 Roger Federer. It was Nadal's 19th birthday and he won in four sets. Little-known Puerta of Argentina, ranked 37, was dispatched in a four-set final and Nadal would not lose another match on the Paris clay until 2009. <b>2008 Wimbledon: </b>beat Federer 6-4, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7, 9-7 A match that is widely regarded as the greatest tennis match of all time went to Nadal after an incredible four hours, 48 minutes of action. Scheduled for a 2pm start, the final began late because of rain, had two more rain delays, and ended in light so bad that the Hawk-Eye line-calling system had ceased to work. Federer clawed back a two-set deficit and saved two match points in the fourth set to take it the distance. The sheer quality of tennis was like nothing seen before until Federer finally erred, finding the net at 9.21pm to hand Nadal, who fell on his back onto the grass in relief, his first Wimbledon triumph. <b>2009 Australian Open: </b>beat Federer 7-5, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 Nadal again came out on top against Federer in a five-set, four-and-a-half-hour thriller. The match started less than 24 hours after Nadal had played for five hours and 14 minutes to beat countryman Fernando Verdasco in a five-set semi-final. Nadal's incredible recovery and stamina delayed Federer from tying Pete Sampras' then record of 14 Grand Slam titles, and gave Nadal his first Australian Open. <b>2013 US Open: </b>beat Noval Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 Nadal had seven months out to rest his creaking, injured knees, missing the 2012 US Open and 2013 Australian Open. But he took the world by storm on his return. The Spaniard won 60 of 64 matches, 22 of them on hard courts, lifted 10 titles, two of them Grand Slams (French Open, US Open) and registered his sixth win over Djokovic in seven matches. In the final, one rally lasted for 54 shots as Nadal won in three hours and 21 minutes of pulsating action. “This season is probably the most emotional one in my career,” he said later. <b>2022 Australian Open: </b>beat Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 Then 35, Nadal claimed a 21st Grand Slam title with a stunning comeback against Medvedev. He became the first man in the Open era to win the Australian Open from two sets down, and also saved three break points in the third set. Medvedev said Nadal's performance was "unreal" after coming out second-best in a gruelling match which lasted five hours and 24 minutes. It was the second time Nadal had defeated Medvedev in a major final, after another five-set epic went his way in New York in 2019.