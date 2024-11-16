USA's Taylor Fritz plays a forehand against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their ATP Finals semi-final in Turin, Italy. Getty Images
USA's Taylor Fritz plays a forehand against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their ATP Finals semi-final in Turin, Italy. Getty Images

Sport

Tennis

Taylor Fritz looks to emulate Pete Sampras after reaching ATP Finals title match

American defeats Alexander Zverev in semi-final as he looks to become first US player to win tournament in 25 years

The National

November 16, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today