Taylor Fritz looks to emulate Pete Sampras after reaching ATP Finals title match

Taylor Fritz is one win away from becoming the first American champion at the showpiece event in 25 years as he reached the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/11/12/daniil-medvedev-keeps-alive-afp-finals-last-four-hopes-with-victory-over-alex-de-minaur/" target="_blank">ATP Final</a>s title decider after defeating Alexander Zverev in three sets. Fifth-ranked Fritz triumphed 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/3) over world No2 Zverev in a thrilling match at the season-ending event in Turin. Fritz will bid to become the first American since 14-time Grand Slam champion Pete Sampras in 1999 to claim the title. James Blake, in 2006, was the last US man to make the final. “I trust my game and I trust my level and I don’t feel nearly as uncomfortable in these situations anymore because I’ve been I’ve been playing the top guys at big events a lot lately,” Fritz said. “I’m getting more comfortable in the moment. I’m really, really confident in my game.” If Fritz wins the trophy, it will mark an American sweep of the season-ending events after Coco Gauff <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2024/11/10/coco-gauff-glad-to-silence-the-doubters-after-ending-tough-season-with-wta-finals-win/" target="_blank">won the WTA Finals </a>last week. Fritz had earlier lost to Jannik Sinner <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2024/09/09/jannik-sinner-outclasses-taylor-fritz-to-become-first-italian-man-to-win-us-open/" target="_blank">in the US Open final</a>, where he had become the first American man to reach a Grand Slam singles final in 15 years. He is playing at the finals for the second time. On debut two years ago, he beat Rafael Nadal in his opener and made it to the semifinals, losing to Novak Djokovic. “It’s awesome to come back and already go a step further,” Fritz said. “I’m all about always trying to do better than the year before.” World number five Fritz had won his previous three matches against Zverev and was the better player in the opening set as the German dropped his serve for the first time this week. Zverev hit back though to set up a deciding set and had enough chances to have taken the win. But Fritz dug deep to hold serve from 0-40 at 2-2 and then saved two break points at 5-5. Fritz got ahead in the tiebreak and admirably held his nerve. Fritz finished with 15 aces to Zverev's 10 in a match that last two hours and 20 minutes. Zverev, the finals champion in 2018 and 2021, entered the semi-finals on an eight-match winning streak after taking the Paris Masters. “I just told myself at the end I had to just fight and be solid and try to take care of my serve the best I can,” Fritz said, “but just try to just give him absolutely nothing from the back.”