Daniil Medvedev keeps AFP Finals last-four hopes alive with victory over Alex de Minaur

Daniil Medvedev said he tried to "block the noise" during his win over Alex de Minaur at the ATP Finals at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, on November 12, 2024. AP

Daniil Medvedev said he tried to "block the noise" during his win over Alex de Minaur at the ATP Finals at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, on November 12, 2024. AP