Jannik Sinner too strong in Shanghai as Novak Djokovic made to wait for 100th career title

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2024/09/09/jannik-sinner-outclasses-taylor-fritz-to-become-first-italian-man-to-win-us-open/" target="_blank">Jannik Sinner</a> collected his seventh title of a highly successful year with victory over <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2024/08/25/history-on-the-line-for-novak-djokovic-as-jannik-sinner-enters-us-open-under-a-cloud/" target="_blank">Novak Djokovic</a> in the final of the Shanghai Masters on Sunday. Sinner, who is already certain to finish the season as world No 1, was simply too strong for Djokovic throughout, making it four wins in his last five matches against the Serbian legend with a 7-6, 6-3 triumph in China. The result denied Djokovic his 100th career title, although this week has been another reminder that the 37-year-old remains a serious contender at the top of the game. There was precious little to choose between the players in the opening set, with Sinner scrambling back from 0-30 at 4-5 then making the stronger start to the tie-breaker. A missed backhand volley from Djokovic ultimately proved costly, and Sinner's pressure told in the fourth game of the second set, when the Italian fired a forehand winner to claim what was the only break of the match. Roger Federer and Carlos Alcaraz were among those watching as the Italian, who did not face a break point all match, clinched victory with an ace. “It was a very tough match, obviously,” said Sinner. “Playing against Novak is one of the toughest challenges we have and I’m obviously very, very happy how I handled the situation. “He was serving great the first set, I really couldn’t find a way to break him. I played a very good breaker in the first set, which gave me the confidence to start off well in the second set and obviously very happy with the performance throughout this whole tournament. It’s obviously a very special one.” Djokovic had been hoping to win a fifth title in Shanghai, and he said: “It’s been a pleasure to be here in Shanghai once again. I’ve had lots of success on Chinese soil in my career and I haven’t played in China for five years so I missed it and I’m really glad that I came this year. “I think I played some really good tennis. Obviously congratulations to Jannik, he was just too good today, too strong, too fast. Well done for having an incredible year, you deserve this.” Addressing Federer, Djokovic added: “It’s nice to see Roger. I’m not used to seeing you in the stands, I wish you were on the court playing with us. “It’s probably the first time that I’m playing in front of you so I had an added pressure today but it’s great, thanks for being here, and Carlos as well.” Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka became the first player to win the Wuhan Open three times by defeating local hero Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in the final. The top seed, who also triumphed at the event in 2018 and 2019, kept her undefeated record in Wuhan intact, improving to a perfect 17-0. In a rematch of the 2024 Australian Open final, Sabalenka was put to the test by a determined Zheng before she captured an Open Era record fifth title on Chinese soil. With two Grand Slam titles and a WTA 1000 success in Cincinnati under her belt already in 2024, Sabalenka picked up her fourth trophy of the season, from seven finals reached. The 26-year-old strengthened her chances of ending the year as the world No 1 ahead of Iga Swiatek, a battle likely to come down to the wire at the WTA Finals in Riyadh next month.