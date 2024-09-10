Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open confirmed for 2025 as tickets go on sale

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open will return for its third edition in 2025, organisers confirmed on Tuesday, with tickets now on sale for the WTA 500 tournament. Taking place at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City from February 1 to 8, the Abu Dhabi Open will feature 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams. Former Wimbledon champion <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2024/02/11/elena-rybakina-storms-past-daria-kasatkina-to-win-mubadala-abu-dhabi-open-title/" target="_blank">Elena Rybakina won this year's tournament</a>, defeating Daria Kasatkina in the final, while Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin collected the doubles trophy. “We’re excited to welcome the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open back for the 2025 season after an impressive second edition featuring eight of the world’s top 20 players," WTA CEO Portia Archer said. "The tournament’s exceptional organisation and passionate fan base make it a favourite among WTA players, who appreciate the warm hospitality of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.” To mark the tournament's return and the ticket launch, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is offering fans a chance to win a trip to the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington DC in July 2025. The prize includes flights, accommodation, two VIP tickets to the tournament, and other experiences. To be in with a chance of winning, purchase a ticket for the Abu Dhabi tournament before September 30 to be automatically entered into the draw. “The third edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open promises to be the best yet, offering an unparalleled experience that celebrates world-class tennis," said Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer for Mubadala Investment Company. "Our commitment to this event highlights our dedication to supporting women’s professional tennis, enhancing Abu Dhabi’s global presence, and fostering engagement through world-class sporting experiences.” The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open was added to the WTA Tour calendar in 2023, with former Olympic gold medallist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2023/02/12/belinda-bencic-fights-back-from-the-brink-to-clinch-mubadala-abu-dhabi-open-title/" target="_blank">Belinda Bencic the inaugural singles champion</a>. The tournament was preceded by the Abu Dhabi Women's Tennis Open – a one-off event held in January 2021 to assist a season severely impacted by the pandemic. The 2025 edition will be the first of three tournaments that comprise the WTA Tour's three-week Middle East swing and will be followed by the Qatar Open in Doha and the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. The season will also conclude in the region, with the WTA Finals to be held in Riyadh for three years until 2026. “We continue to steadily build on the success of this prestigious championship, following the excellence demonstrated in the past two editions," said Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council. "The championship highlights our commitment to hosting world-class events in Abu Dhabi, the global sports capital, backed by the confidence of official sports federations and organisations, as well as the exceptional infrastructure that positions Abu Dhabi as a premier global destination, attracting top sports stars from around the world.” Tickets for the tournament are available for purchase, with children able to attend the first five days for free and adult tickets starting from Dh25. For more information about the tournament and to register for tickets, visit <a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.mubadalaabudhabiopen.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7CJTurner%40thenationalnews.com%7Cefa9688aeecb48e4ab0908dcd16579c6%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638615480997766378%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=pt7o55YtkToZCqodTmlO5XuCpM%2FkLNvixzuEwUQbfkI%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank">www.mubadalaabudhabiopen.com</a>.