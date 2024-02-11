Elena Rybakina storms past Daria Kasatkina to win Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title

Elena Rybakina lived up to her billing as top seed by easing to the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title on Sunday.

On a day when the weather forecast dominated the collective conversation at the Tennis Village, Rybakina held off any impending storm clouds and the challenge of seventh seed Kasatkina to secure a comfortable 6-1, 6-4 victory.

There was a brief pause at 30-30 with Rybakina serving for the title as a few specks of rain started to fall, but when the players returned, she wrapped up the win in the next two points.

It is the seventh title of the 24-year-old Kazakh's career and second of the year, having opened her 2024 season by winning the Brisbane International.

It also marked a swift return to form for Rybakina, who experienced a surprise early defeat at the Australian Open, and with it saw her ranking drop from third to fifth. Sunday's triumph at Zayed Sports City will move her back up to No 4 in the world.

More to follow