Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek ease into Wimbledon second round

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek both eased into second round of Wimbledon after straight-set victories on Monday.

Reigning champion Djokovic defeated Argentine Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 while world No 1 Swiatek brushed aside Zhu Lin of China 6-1, 6-3.

Djokovic saw his match halted by rain for more than an hour, resulting in a mopping up process that saw leaf-blowers brought out on to the court and the Serbian chipping in by dropping a towel over spots that seemed to be particularly soaked.

Had it not been for the delay, this would have been pretty much the ideal start to Djokovic’s campaign for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam singles title and eighth Wimbledon crown.

Cachin only played his first tour-level match on grass in Majorca last week and was never likely to prove too much of a test.

There was some early rust from Djokovic, who double-faulted to give Cachin a break for 2-1, but he hit straight back and took a 5-3 lead.

Djokovic is on a 28-match winning streak on grass having not lost on the surface since a final defeat at Queen’s Club back in 2018.

Up and running.@DjokerNole records his 29th consecutive match win at #Wimbledon, beating Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4) pic.twitter.com/W78EBnwtzi — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2023

He convincingly won the second set but Cachin earned applause from his opponent for his efforts in the third, which he pushed to a tie-break.

Djokovic had won all his tie-breaks at the French Open without making a single unforced error. That streak ended with a double fault here, and he netted a backhand on his first match point, but he took his third chance, winning it 7-4.

He was taken two hours and 15 minutes by the world No 68 in what was a good workout for the second seed.

“For me, the opening match is a little bit tricky, I've not played any warm-up match and grass is a little different to clay,” said Djokovic on court after the match. “I've managed to adapt pretty well over the years and hopefully I manage to do it again.”

Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev said he was happy to be welcomed back to Wimbledon after the Russian defeated Australian Max Purcel.

29 - Novak Djokovic has won his last 29 main draw matches in Wimbledon: this is the fourth longest winning streak in Men’s Singles at SW19 in the Open Era. Custom.#Wimbledon | @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/vVPZ7EUXGe — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 3, 2023

The 25-year-old seventh seed looked impressive on a breezy Court Three as he posted a 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 victory.

Rublev is one of 17 Russian and Belarusian players in the men's and women's singles draws after they were banned in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Asked about Wimbledon's ban last year, Rublev said: “If we really want to help or do what is better for tennis and for the people, I think obviously there were better options.

“Because in the end, there was no difference. They did only worse to themselves. For sure there were options for everyone. Now we are here and I'm really happy to be back and to compete.”

Four-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek showed no ill affects from the stomach ache that hampered her build-up to the tournament as she coasted to victory on Court One, winning the final two games after the roof was closed following the rain delay.

A flawless start for the world No.1 👌@iga_swiatek powers into the second round moving past Lin Zhu 6-1, 6-3 👏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/xu6EFOmtRW — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2023

The Pole does not have the best pedigree at SW19, having never made it past the fourth round, but signs are positive that this will be the year she has a proper crack at winning the title.

“I really took some time to just appreciate what happened. Last year, when I won Roland Garros, it was my second Grand Slam so it still felt, like, overwhelming," Swiatek said on court.

“But this time I really could just focus on celebrating and actually getting back to work with more peace in my head and I try to be open minded for the grass season and I think it’s working. Hopefully I’m going to be able keep that mindset.”

Fifth seed Caroline Garcia also enjoyed a straight-sets first-round win as the Frenchwoman defeated Katie Volynets of the United States 6-4, 6-3.

American fourth seed Jessica Pegula also made it through, but she was made to work hard against countrywoman Lauren Davis.

After comfortably winning the opener, Pegula was pegged back as it went to a decider only for her to regain control and seal a 6-2, 6-7, 6-3 victory.

Belarusian two-time US Open champion Victoria Azarenka also needed three sets to beat China's Yuan Yue 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, while Russian 12th seed Veronika Kudermetova defeated Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi 7-6, 6-4.