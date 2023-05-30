Daniil Medvedev falls to shock French Open first-round defeat against Thiago Seyboth Wild

World No 2 Daniil Medvedev has fallen at the first hurdle in the French Open after losing to Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

On the court where Brazilian great Gustavo Kuerten lifted the Coupe des Mousquetaires three times, 23-year-old Seyboth Wild delighted the Philippe Chatrier crowd with his attacking tennis.

After winning the opening set, he looked to have blown his chance when he failed to convert a 6-4 lead in the second-set tie-break and missed the easiest of overheads to hand Medvedev the set.

The Russian comfortably won the third as well but Seyboth Wild fought back brilliantly in the fourth and broke the Medvedev serve three times in the decider to win 7-6, 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a four-hour 15-minute marathon battle.

“I have watched Daniil play for my entire junior career, up until today. Playing on this court against this kind of player and beating him is a dream come true,” Seyboth Wild said.

“Walking on court I just wanted to get to the net as much as possible and use my forehand against his and it worked pretty well.”

Seyboth Wild, who has won two ATP Challenger Tour titles this year, was competing in his first tour-level match this season and will now face Quentin Halys or Guido Pella in the second round.

“It was pretty tough. I started cramping in the second set. I did my best and tried to play my best tennis and it worked,” he added. “I am really happy with the way I played.”

Twists and turns 🎢



Qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild makes an emphatic entrance to his first #RolandGarros main draw appearance, knocking out No.2 seed Medvedev 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. pic.twitter.com/awnQzXHbFs — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 30, 2023

Medvedev, meanwhile, had become increasingly riled by the crowd during his defeat, gesturing for them to be quiet, and ranted incessantly at his box before departing the arena without acknowledging fans.

A committed clayphobe in his younger days, Medvedev has improved considerably on the surface, reaching the quarter-finals here in 2021 and winning his first Masters title on the red stuff in Rome earlier this month.

That achievement positioned him firmly among the title contenders but instead he suffered his first opening-round loss at a Slam for four years.

Last year's runner-up Casper Ruud is up and running after easing his way into the next round by thumping Swedish qualifier Elias Ymer 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

23 - Thiago Seyboth Wild is the first player to knock out a top-two seed in the opening round at Roland-Garros in 23 years, after Mark Philippoussis defeated Pete Sampras in 2000. Wait.#RolandGarros | @rolandgarros @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/ZZFXj2VZNU — OptaAce (@OptaAce) May 30, 2023

The fourth seed, who lost against Rafael Nadal in the final 12 months ago and is chasing his maiden Grand Slam title in Paris, has been in good form on clay claiming his 10th tour-level trophy in Estoril in April before reaching the semi-finals in Rome.

“It was tough. The first match back here since one of the best tournament's of my life, you have to try to defend what you did last year, so I was a bit nervous at times,” Ruud, who will now face Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri, said in his on-court interview.

“But I managed to calm down and as the match went on I felt a little better. I had to stay focused all the way and I am very happy to be through in straight sets.”

Two-time semi-finalist Alexander Zverev is also comfortably through after beating South African Lloyd Harris 7-6, 7-6, 6-1 and the German will now take on Slovakia's Alex Molcan in the second round.