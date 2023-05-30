Ons Jabeur eases into French Open second round as Coco Gauff recovers from slow start

There was no repeat of last year's French Open disaster this time round for Ons Jabeur as the world No 7 powered past unseeded Italian Lucia Bronzetti in straight sets on Tuesday.

The Tunisian was knocked out in the first round at Roland Garros 12 months ago as she fell to shock defeat against Poland's Magda Linette despite going into the tournament as one of the favourites to win the title.

Jabeur has found her preparations hampered by injury this year after being forced to pull out of her Stuttgart Open semi-final in the opening set against Iga Swiatek with a calf problem.

That injury had made her a doubt for the clay-court Grand Slam, coming on the back of undergoing minor knee surgery earlier in the year that saw her miss the Middle East Swing.

Jabeur's comeback at the Rome Masters ended with a second-round defeat to to Paula Badosa but there was no mistake in the Spanish capital as she eased through the first set against Bronzetti.

The world No 65 came into the clash on Court Philippe Chatrier with confidence high after winning the first singles title of her career in Rabat but the 24-year-old's hopes of ending a five-match losing run at the majors faded as the contest wore on.

Smooth sailing ⛵@ons_jabeur cruises into the second round with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Bronzetti.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/ZULToeJ0qp — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 30, 2023

Jabeur, runner-up at last year's Wimbledon and US Open – where she lost to Elena Rybakina and world No 1 Swiatek, respectively – blended guile and power as she reeled off the breaks in the second set to go 5-0 up before dropping serve.

The 28-year-old quickly shook off that minor dip to comfortably close out the contest in the following game when Bronzetti sent a shot wide at the net.

“Playing on Philippe-Chatrier is such a beautiful court, but I don't have a good history with it … because I’ve never won here,” said Jabeur. “Every first round is very difficult in a Grand Slam.

“I was pretty stressed, I've got to say, but I was just trying to play my game. The most important thing for me was to feel healthy and to move well on the court.”

Jabeur will face a French opponent in the second round in the shape of either world No 122 Oceane Dodin or wildcard Selena Janicijevic.

Sixth seed Coco Gauff lost the opening set of her match against Rebeka Masarova before going on to blow away the Spaniard 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Gauff, who had beaten Masarova 6-1, 6-1 in the final of the ASB Classic in January, lost the opening three games against the world No 71 before working her back into the match.

The 19-year-old American settled down on a sunlit Court Suzanne Lenglen and reeled off seven games in a row from 1-1 in the second set to take command.

With her confidence restored, Gauff made no mistake as she moved 5-2 ahead in the decider and wrapped up victory in one hour and 46 minutes with a hold to love as Masarova sent an attempted lob long.

“Rebeka played a great match but I'm pleased I managed to turn it around,” said Gauff, who was beaten by Swiatek in last year's final. “I know that I'm confident on the surface and these conditions.”

The 16-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva enjoyed a memorable Grand Slam debut by dominating Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 6-1.