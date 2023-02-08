Ons Jabeur withdraws from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Ons Jabuer has announced that she is withdrawing from the upcoming Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to undergo surgery and regain her fitness.

Tunisian world No 3 Jabeur was part of a star studded line-up for the WTA leg of the event that begins on February 19 and includes world No 1 Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion and world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

On Wednesday, Jabuer posted on Instagram that after taking the advice of her medical team, she has decided to not compete in Dubai.

“My medical team have decided that I need to get a minor surgery in order to be able to be back on the courts and perform well. I will have to retire from Doha and Dubai and this is breaking my heart," Jabeur posted on Instagram.

"I would like to say sorry to all the fans out there in the Middle East that waited for this reunion. I promise I will come back to you stronger and healthy.”

The Qatar Open was scheduled to be held from February 13-18 with the Dubai Duty Free Championships taking place the following week.

Jabeur crashed out of the second round of the Australian Open last month after an error-strewn display in a 6-1, 5-7, 6-1 loss to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova.

The news came a day after it was announced that Andy Murray has accepted a wildcard invitation for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The former men's world No 1, who captured the Dubai title in 2017, will join 22-time major champion Novak Djokovic at this year's ATP 500 event, which takes place from February 27 to March 7. In all, eight of the world’s top 20 male players are slated to compete in Dubai.