Iga Swiatek warns 'there's more to come' ahead of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

World No 1 Iga Swiatek landed at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Monday fresh from a first win of the year and a 12th career title at the Qatar Open in Doha.
And the Polish player immediately revealed her career success to date is exceeding her dreams as a child – but ominously warned her rivals that there is “even more” to come.
When asked by Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship what advice she would give to her younger self, Swiatek said: “I would tell myself that it’s possible and that I’m actually going to do even more than I expect, that I dreamt about."
Three-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek produced a devastating display of precision and power in conceding just five games in three Doha matches following a disappointing fourth-round exit at the Australian Open.
She brushed aside American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-0 in just 69 minutes in Saturday's final.
“I think I would give myself a little bit more of the belief, and inspiration," said Swiatek. "When I was younger, it was all just tennis, school, and there wasn’t much perspective. I always watched WTA. I thought (it was) a totally different place. Maybe I would tell myself that I’m going to be at that place pretty soon."
Top seed in Dubai, Swiatek, 21, starts her quest for a maiden Dubai title on Tuesday against Canada’s Leylah Fernandez on Centre Court at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.