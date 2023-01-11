Australian Open: Fans targeting Djokovic 'can stay away or we will kick them out'

The Australian Open tournament director has issued a warning to any spectators looking to target nine-time champion Novak Djokovic: behave or be kicked out.

The Serb is back at the Grand Slam, which starts next week, a year after his deportation from Australia due to his opposition to the Covid-19 vaccine.

His removal on the eve of the tournament divided opinion in a city that endured some of the longest lockdowns in the world at the height of the pandemic.

And while Djokovic's return to action in Adelaide last week, a tournament he won, was well received, it remains to be seen whether he will be afforded the same welcome in Melbourne.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley told The Herald Sun newspaper that any fans looking to taunt Djokovic would not be tolerated.

"If they disrupt the enjoyment of anyone else – boom, they are out," he said.

"We don't want them on site. They can stay away or we will kick them out."

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, centre, poses for a selfie with a fan after his doubles match at the Adelaide International Tennis tournament in Adelaide, Australia, Monday, January 2, 2023. AP Photo

Tiley encouraged fans to "be respectful".

"The one thing that I always liked about Melbourne is there is a great appreciation of excellence and for sport, I think more than anywhere in Australia," he said.

"I have an expectation that people will appreciate that."

Djokovic, one of the most successful men's players of all time, said in Adelaide that the support he received there was "something that I don't think I've experienced too many times in my life".

"It definitely felt like playing at home," he added.

The 35-year-old is bidding to win a record-extending 10th Australian Open title that will take him level with his great rival Rafael Nadal on 22 Grand Slams.

This year's tournament runs from January 16-29.