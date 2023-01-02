Novak Djokovic given hero's welcome in Adelaide ahead of Australian Open - in pictures

Tennis fans gave Novak Djokovic a raucous welcome during his first match in Australia in almost two years when he made a rare doubles appearance at the Adelaide International on Monday.

The Serb, 35, made headlines before last year's Australian Open when he was deported before the first Grand Slam of 2022 for not being vaccinated for Covid.

READ MORE Novak Djokovic will never forget being deported from Australia but is ready to move on

Djokovic was subsequently barred from re-entering the country for three years, but the ban was lifted in November and he will be attempting to win a 10th Australian Open title later this month.

He teamed up with Canada's Vasek Pospisil to take on Tomislav Brkic of Bosnia and Ecuador's Gonzalo Escobar. The match was played on a packed outside court, with the spectators who managed to get in firmly behind Djokovic.

He walked out to loud cheers and fans chanting "Novak, Novak".

Though Djokovic ended up on the losing side (6-4, 3-6, 5-10), the 21-time Grand Slam champion stayed behind to sign autographs and pose for selfies after the match.

Djokovic will now focus on his first singles of the year, against Frenchman Constant Lestienne.