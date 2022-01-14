Djokovic to be detained again amid new appeal after Australia cancels visa for second time

Novak Djokovic will be detained again from Saturday morning after his lawyers launched an appeal to overturn the decision made by Australia's Immigration Minister to cancel the Serbian's visa for a second time.

Djokovic, 34, had his visa revoked on Friday after Immigration Minister Alex Hawke enacted his broad discretionary powers under Australia's Migration Act, leaving the world No 1 facing deportation and a possible three-year ban from entering Australia.

READ MORE Novak Djokovic faces three-year Australia ban after visa cancelled for second time

Three hours later, Djokovic’s lawyers began their appeal against the visa cancellation in an after-hours hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court. The same judge, Anthony Kelly, ruled in favour of Djokovic last week on procedural grounds after his visa was first cancelled when he landed at a Melbourne airport.

Djokovic's lawyer Nick Wood told Kelly he hoped that an appeal will be heard on Sunday and that Djokovic would have his visa returned in time for him to play on Monday.

Djokovic would remain free on Friday night but would effectively return to immigration detention when he meets with Australian Border Force officials at 8am Melbourne time on Saturday. He would spend the morning at his lawyers’ offices under Border Force guard and return to hotel detention on Saturday afternoon.

Deportation from Australia can lead to a three-year ban on returning to the country, although that may be waived, depending on the circumstances.

Hawke said he cancelled the visa on “health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.” His statement added that Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government “is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Djokovic’s main ground of appeal against Hawke’s decision was that it was not based on the health risk that the tennis champion might pose by not being vaccinated but on how he might be perceived by anti-vaxxers.

“The minister only considers the potential for exciting anti-vaxx sentiment in the event that he’s present,” Wood said.

Hawke’s reasons do not take into account the potential impact on anti-vaxxers of Djokovic being forcibly removed, Wood added: “The minister gives no consideration whatsoever to what effect that may have on anti-vax sentiment and indeed on public order. That seems patently irrational.”

Morrison himself welcomed Djokovic’s pending deportation. The whole episode has touched a nerve in Australia, and particularly in Victoria state, where locals went through hundreds of days of lockdowns during the worst of the pandemic and there is a vaccination rate among adults of more than 90 per cent.

Australia is currently facing a massive surge in virus cases driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant. On Friday, the nation reported 130,000 new cases, including nearly 35,000 in Victoria state. Although many infected people aren’t getting as sick as they did in previous outbreaks, the surge is still putting severe strain on the health system, with more than 4,400 people hospitalised. It’s also causing disruptions to workplaces and supply chains.

“This pandemic has been incredibly difficult for every Australian but we have stuck together and saved lives and livelihoods. Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected,” Morrison said. “This is what the Minister is doing in taking this action today.”

Everyone at the Australian Open — including players, their support teams and spectators — is required to be vaccinated for the illness caused by the coronavirus. Djokovic, a vocal opponent of vaccine mandates, is not inoculated and had sought a medical exemption on the grounds that he had Covid-19 in December.

That exemption was approved by the Victoria state government and Tennis Australia, apparently allowing him to obtain a visa to travel. But the Australian Border Force rejected the exemption and cancelled his visa when he landed in Melbourne on January 5.

Djokovic spent four nights in an immigration detention hotel before a judge on Monday overturned that decision. That ruling allowed Djokovic to move freely around Australia and he has been practicing at Melbourne Park daily to prepare to play in a tournament he has won a record nine times and each of the past three years.

Australian Open organisers announced the top half of the men’s and women’s draws will be played Monday. That means Djokovic, the top seed, would have to play on Day 1 of the tournament.

He had a practice session originally scheduled for mid-afternoon Friday at Rod Laver Arena, the tournament’s main stadium, but pushed that to the morning and was finished several hours before Hawke’s decision was announced in the early evening.