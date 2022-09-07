Mubadala World Tennis Championship: Tickets go on sale 100 days before start of tournament

Tickets for the 2022 Mubadala World Tennis Championship (MWTC) have gone on sale as the pre-season tournament in Abu Dhabi marks 100 days until its return, organisers announced on Wednesday.

Taking place December 16-18 at Zayed Sports City's International Tennis Centre, MWTC regularly attracts the best players in the world to its six-player men's event, and this year's 14th edition is expected to be no different. The one-off women's match will also return for a fifth year.

Tickets start at Dh95 for adults and Dh45 for children. with ticketholders gaining access to a series of elimination matches as well as quality entertainment off-court. A 20 per cent discount is available on a limited number of three-day packages, while premier hospitality tickets offer fans a premium F&B menu and courtside seating.

Tournament owners Flash Entertainment also revealed that the player field will be announced in the coming weeks.

The opening day of the competition will start with the first men's quarter-final at 4pm, followed by the second quarter-final match at no later than 6pm. The opening day concludes with the women’s match at 8pm.

A fifth-place playoff at 3pm will kick off the action on Day 2, followed by the two semi-final matches at around 5pm and 7pm. The final day’s action will start with the third-place playoff at 1pm, before the final at 3pm.

Organisers have scheduled the Day 3 matches to take place earlier than usual to ensure fans are able to watch the 2022 World Cup final, which is scheduled to take place at 7pm UAE time.

“We opened the window for ticket sales earlier this year as we appreciate advanced planning will be high on the agenda of many sports fans this winter,” said John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment. “We recommend everyone to reserve their tickets as soon as possible to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and start planning for what promises to be an incredible championship and a very special ‘finals’ day.”

Russian world No 11 Andrey Rublev won last year's title after beating three-time major champion Andy Murray in the final. World No 1 Novak Djokovic and record 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal have been frequent participants at MWTC over the years.

Last year's women's match saw history-making Tunisian Ons Jabeur defeat Swiss star Belinda Bencic. Serena Williams, who recently retired after a glittering career, twice competed in the women's match.

Full information of available tickets can be found on www.mubadalawtc.com.