Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2022 dates announced

The Mubadala World Tennis Championship will return to Abu Dhabi at the end of the year, organisers said Friday.

Players are yet to be confirmed but Flash Entertainment has revealed six of the world’s top male tennis stars and two of the game’s top female players will once again go head-to-head during three days of top-class tennis action at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City.

“The Mubadala World Tennis Championship has grown in popularity over the years, evolving into one of the world’s most sought-after tennis events and earning a prestigious place in the international sports calendar,” said John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment.

“The championship returns with the world's best tennis players and passionate fans poised to descend upon Abu Dhabi for an exhilarating three-day tennis event."

The championship, which will run over the weekend of December 16-18, will feature engaging fan activations in addition to a variety of exciting and entertaining activities for sports enthusiasts. Top-seeded players will join ticket holders for meet and greet events, affording spectators a chance to interact with their sporting heroes.

Andrey Rublev after defeating Andy Murray in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship final in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, December 18, 2021. All images Victor Besa / The National

“Each year, we strive to improve so that we can give every member of our audience – from tennis fans, families, and international visitors – a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Lickrish.

"The 14th edition of the championship will once again feature the sport’s best male and female players and we are paying special attention this year to our off-court entertainment. We hope these enhancements will provide a truly unique experience for tennis aficionados, sports fans and families alike, so stay tuned for further details."

Russia's Andrey Rublev beat Andy Murray in straight sets in last year's final to win his first MWTC title. Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, who earlier this year became the first African tennis player to reach the final of a Grand Slam, defeated Olympic champion Belinda Bencic - the first Arab player to lift the MWTC title.

Tickets, starting from Dh95 for adults and Dh45 for children, will be sold via the event’s official website soon.

Visit www.mubadalawtc.com to pre-register and be the first to know when tickets are released. Those who sign-up for pre-registration will also automatically enter a draw to win exclusive Mubadala World Tennis Championship signed merchandise.