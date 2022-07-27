Tennis earnings: who are the highest-paid male players in 2022?

The men's tennis scene has been dominated by three names in 2022.

Spanish star Rafael Nadal grabbed the Australian Open and Roland Garros titles to establish himself as the most successful Grand Slam champion in history, while Serbia's Novak Djokovic has endured a tumultuous year which has also included a Wimbledon crown.

Nadal staged one of the great tennis comebacks as he fought back from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final for a record 21st Grand Slam title. In the process, he also moved past Djokovic and Roger Federer to become the most successful major champion.

Contending with a career-threatening foot injury and having contracted Covid-19, Nadal continued his upward journey at the French Open where he beat Djokovic en route to a 14th title at Roland Garros.

However, he had to withdraw from Wimbledon because of a torn abdominal muscle, a day before he was supposed to play Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals.

That allowed Djokovic to storm to the title and his 21st major, rallying from a set down to beat Kyrgios.

Sandwiched between the two greats on this year's ATP Tour money list is a player earmarked for his own greatness. Carlos Alcaraz, the 19-year-old Spaniard, has emerged from the pack of young prospects and is now established among the sport's elite after a season that has so far comprised four titles - including a first Masters 1000 in Madrid - and a climb to No 5 in the rankings.

But the biggest news of the year was Djokovic's deportation from Australia ahead of the first major Down Under, which sent shockwaves across the sports world.

Djokovic's stance on not getting vaccinated for Covid-19 meant he first received permission to enter Australia before it was withdrawn, even after an appeal.

But in between all this, tennis continued, and players have been earning some hefty prize money for their efforts as the world slowly began to return to a semblance of normality following the pandemic.

The top earners on the men's circuit, according to protennislive, can be seen in the graph below and the picture gallery above. The list is updated as of July 25, 2022.

