Rafael Nadal wants to keep all-time Grand Slam record but believes 21 'is not enough'

Rafael Nadal has said he would like to finish his career as the most decorated male Grand Slam champion in history but believes he will need more than the 21 titles he has won so far.

Nadal, 35, moved ahead of long-time rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic by winning the Australian Open title on Sunday, fighting back in remarkable style to defeat world No 2 Daniil Medvedev in five sets.

The Spaniard will now turn his focus to major title No 22 at the French Open, where he is by a distance the tournament's most successful player with 13 trophies.

"I have no idea what number of Grand Slams I will have," Nadal told reporters at his academy in Mallorca on Wednesday.

"I want to be the one with the most majors out of the three of us, I would love that, but I'm not obsessed, absolutely not. Whatever comes is welcome and I don't think 21 is enough to be honest. But you never know what will happen in the future."

World No 1 Djokovic did not feature at the Australian Open after being deported from the country due to his Covid-19 vaccination status, while Federer was ruled out following a third knee surgery last year.

Nadal, who missed much of last season due to a niggling foot injury, added that it still hurts when he plays but his game was a higher level now.

"This (win) has given me a huge boost of confidence to move forward," he said. "I have been able to enjoy the highest level of sport again, something that was very difficult to imagine a few weeks ago."

Rafael Nadal's 21 Grand Slam titles