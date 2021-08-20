Daniil Medvedev maintains winning streak with victory over Grigor Dimitrov

Daniil Medvedev of Russia celebrates a point against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria. AFP

Daniil Medvedev maintained his winning streak as the Russian advanced into the Western and Southern Open quarter-finals with a straight-sets victory over Grigor Dimitrov.

Top seed Medvedev, who went into the tournament in Cincinnati having just won the National Bank Open in Toronto, saw off his Belarusian opponent 6-3, 6-3 in almost exactly an hour-and-a-half.

The world No 2 was quoted on atptour.com as saying in his on-court interview: “It was tough, especially in the second set. I had four break points before I broke him. I knew I had to continue to push him.

“What makes it tough [on the Cincinnati-Toronto double], it is two weeks in a row against the best players in the world. I am still young, healthy and feeling 100 per cent, so that is why I want to try and do it.”

Medvedev will now face Pablo Carreno Busta, who progressed with a 7-6, 7-6 triumph over Hubert Hurkacz, the conqueror of Andy Murray in the previous round.

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to set up a quarter-final against Felix Auger-Aliassime, who progressed after knocking out fifth-seeded Matteo Berrettini in straight sets.

The third-seeded Alexander Zverev will next face Norway’s Casper Ruud, after respective defeats of Guido Pella and 10th seed Diego Schwartzman, while Andrey Rublev beat Gael Monfils to go through to face Benoit Paire.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

The biog Favourite colour: Brown Favourite Movie: Resident Evil Hobbies: Painting, Cooking, Imitating Voices Favourite food: Pizza Trivia: Was the voice of three characters in the Emirati animation, Shaabiyat Al Cartoon

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000+ social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: Najem Al Rwasi, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Ahmed Al Shemaili (trainer) 2.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Fandim, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Harbh, Pat Cosgrave, Ahmed Al Mehairbi 3.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Wakeel W’Rsan, Richard Mullen, Jaci Wickham 4pm: Crown Prince of Sharjah Cup Prestige (PA) Dh200,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri 4.30pm: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup (TB) Dh200,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer

