Roger Federer, Neymar and Max Verstappen: 25 of the best sporting images of the week

We pick out the most spectacular pictures from the last seven days

The Godolphin win machine has been hurtling along at top gear in the horse racing world this week.

Saturday saw a treble success in Grade 1 races on both sides of the Atlantic. In the Derby at Epsom Downs, Adayar earned trainer Charlie Appleby his second success in the British Classic as jockey Adam Kirby guided the Frankel colt to victory.

Over in the US, the Brad Cox-trained Essential Quality triumphed in the Belmont Stakes while Althiqa, under Mike Smith, came home first for Appleby in the Just A Game Stakes. The wins took Godolphin’s Group 1 tally for the year to seven.

On the clay tennis courts of Roland Garros, the 'Big Three' of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer all eased their way into the fourth round of the French Open.

Djokovic and Nadal did not lose a single set during their six victories in Paris, with only Federer struggling slightly with two of his games going to four sets before the Swiss came out on top. But those wins came at a price, with Federer deciding to drop out in a bid to save his ageing body for the grass courts of Wimbledon.

In Formula One's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was on course for an excellent victory until a late blown tyre derailed his hopes.

World champion Lewis Hamilton then locked his brakes at the restart and veered off the track and allowed Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez to secure the win.

We have picked out 25 memorable images in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next picture click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Published: June 7, 2021 07:55 AM

