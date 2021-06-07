Roger Federer, Neymar and Max Verstappen: 25 of the best sporting images of the week

The shadow of Spain's Rafael Nadal is pictured as he returns the ball during his win against Cameron Norrie in the French Open third round at Roland Garros on June 5. AFP
Barcelona present new signing Sergio Aguero at Camp Nou on Monday, May 31. Reuters
Costa Rica's Leilani McGonagle in action during the ISA World Surfing Games at La Bocana Beach, Tamanique, El Salvador on Saturday, June 5. Reuters
A cow keeps an eye on the action during Stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine on Monday, May 31. AFP
French driver Adrien Fourmaux in his Ford Fiesta Mk II during the Rally of Sardegna in Italy, on Friday, June 4. AFP
US player Serena Williams during her French Open second-round win against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu at Roland Garros in Paris on Wednesday, June 2. Reuters
Jockey Luis Saez guides Godolphin's Essential Quality to victory in the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in New York, on Saturday, June 5, 2021. AP
Vipers Kristiansand's players celebrate after beating Brest Bretagne Handball in the EHF Women's Champions League final against at the Papp Laszlo Arena in Budapest on Sunday, May 30. AFP
Red Bull's Max Verstappen kicks the wheel of his car after crashing out of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix while leading the race. Reuters
Brazilian para athlete swimmer Jessica Oliveira trains at Vasco da Gama Club in Rio de Janeiro, on June 2, 2021. Getty
Germany netminder Mathias Niederberger stretches ahead of a shootout in the IIHF ice hockey World Championships quarter-final against Switzerland, at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, on Thursday, June 3. Germany won the shootout. AFP
General view of the international friendly between Andorra and the Republic of Ireland at the Estadio Nacional in Andorra La Vella, on Thursday, June 3. Reuters
Anadolu Efes Istanbul's Bryant Dunston, Chris Singleton and James Anderson in the Euroleague Final against FC Barcelona at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, on Sunday May 30. Reuters
Switzerland's Roger Federer during his French Open third-round victory over Dominik Koepfer of Germany at Roland Garros, Paris on Saturday, June 5. Reuters
French gymnast Samir Ait Said performs during a training session for the Tokyo Olympic Games at the Pierre Brochard Stadium in Antibes, southern France, on Tuesday, June 1. AFP
England fielder Zak Crawley takes a catch to dismiss New Zealand batsman Kyle Jamieson during the first Test at Lord's in London on Thursday, June 3. A
Nyjah Huston of the USA competes during practice at Pietrangeli Stadium at the Street Skateboarding World Championships at the Foro Italico in Rome, on Wednesday, June 2. EPA
Carlos Jhonson and Dylan Van Der Hock of Argentina compete in the men's 3000 metres steeplechase during the South American Championships at Estadio Modelo Alberto Spencer in Ecuador on May 30. Getty
Neymar on the attack during Brazil's 2-0 win over Ecuador in the World Cup qualifer at Estadio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre, on Friday, June 4. Reuters
General view of the court during the first-round match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Tennys Sandgren of the US on Tuesday, June 1. Reuters
Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard scores during their Western Conference playoff win over Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Centre on Friday, May 4. AFP
The peloton during Stage 7 of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race - a 171km race between Saint-Martin-Le-Vinoux and La Plagne - on Saturday, June 5. AFP
French player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga serves during his win over Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in their French Open first-round match at Roland Garros in Paris on May 31, 2021. AFP
Jockey Adam Kirby guides Adayar to victory in the Derby at Epsom Downs Racecourse in England, on Saturday June 5. AFP
Red Bull's Max Verstappen ahead of Merecedes' Lewis Hamilton during qualifying for the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit on Saturday, June 5. Getty