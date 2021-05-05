German rider Felix Grob joins UAE Team Emirates

German rider Felix Grob has predominately competed on the track during his cycling career so far. UAE Team Emirates

The UAE Team Emirates have signed young German rider Felix Grob on a three-year deal.

Grob, 22, who currently races on the road at continental level, has predominantly competed on the track in the junior and under-23 categories.

His most notable success came recently in 2020 where he won gold medals in both the Individual Pursuit and the Kilometre TT events, as well as a bronze medal in the Men’s Team Pursuit at the European under-23 Track Championships in Fiorenzuola d’Arda in Italy.

“I have almost no words, I am really really happy,” Grob said. “The chance to ride in a such great team is something I wouldn’t have thought possible.

“I’ve been on the track for many years now, and I believe I can be very successful on the road as well. I feel like I’m in the right place and I am looking forward to wearing the UAE Team Emirates jersey next year.”

Grob will join the team later in 2021 as a stagaire after the Tokyo Olympics where he will represent Germany.

“My first contact with the team was after my success at Fiorenzuola,” he added. “What came out of it, the participation at the camp in Abu Dhabi in January, various tests, talks – the hope that the big dream would come true: a spot in the WorldTour.

“And now it has come true. I’m looking forward to everything that’s coming. And that maybe I can take some of the strengths I’ve developed on the track with me onto the road. At the beginning, of course, there’s a lot of learning and gaining experience.

✍️ We are thrilled to announce the signing of Felix Groß 🇩🇪.



The young German talent joins Emirati squad on 3-year deal.



#UAETeamEmirates #RideTogether pic.twitter.com/PHHNR1WMVo — @UAE-TeamEmirates (@TeamEmiratesUAE) May 5, 2021

“I’m excited about what this year will bring, the chance to go on a journey with UAE Team Emirates, I’m incredibly excited.

“However, firstly, along with the support of the German Cycling Federation, I will be putting all my focus on the Olympic Games.”

UAE Team Emirates team manager Joxean Matxin Fernandez is delighted to add the German in their already impressive squad.

“Felix is a young, talented rider who is a top-class on the track and we hope to help him make the transition to the road,” he said.

“We had him with us at the early season team camp in Abu Dhabi and he impressed us a lot and is a rider who has a great attitude. We see great potential in him and we are excited for him to join us at the end of the year as a stagaire after the Olympics.”

