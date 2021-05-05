UAE Team Emirates unveil team to tackle Giro d'Italia

Fernando Gaviria joined UAE Team Emirates ahead of the 2019 season. Courtesy UAE Team Emirates

UAE Team Emirates Valerio Conti (ITA)

Alessandro Covi (ITA)

Joe Dombrowski (USA)

Davide Formolo (ITA)

Fernando Gaviria (COL)

Sebastian Molano (COL)

Maximiliano Richeze (ARG)

Diego Ulissi (ITAS)

UAE Team Emirates unveiled an eight-member squad comprising a “balanced team with a very good pedigree” for the Giro d’Italia starting from May 8 to 30.

The team to tackle the 21 stages of the 'Corsa Rosa' boat an impressive 16 stage victories between them.

Leading the hopes in the General Classification is Italian Davide Formolo while Colombian Fernando Gaviria will lead the group of sprinters.

A key player in the team will also be the eight-time Giro stage winner Diego Ulissi who is making his return to competition after injury.

“The Giro is a really special race for me,” Formolo said. “It’s where I had my first professional victory back in 2015 and it’s a race every Italian cyclist dreams of.

“I’m coming to the Giro from a successful altitude camp in Tenerife and I feel like the condition is good. The opportunity to lead the team is an exciting one.

“The race is coming very close to my home this year also that is always extra motivation.”

The UAE Team Emirates team manager Joxean Matxin Fernandez is confident of a good performance.

“We have a very balanced team with a lot of pedigree,” he said. “Davide will be our man for the GC. He has been in the top-10 three times at Grand Tours and we believe he can do even better and we’re going to support him in that.

“Diego Ulissi is a key rider who has eight stage wins to his name and will have his chances to go for the win on days that suit him.

“Valerio Conti and Joe Dombrowski both have excellent track records at the Giro and will be key helpers but could see their own opportunities depending how the race unfolds.”

Italian rider Alessandro Covi, 22, who will make his Grand Tour debut.

