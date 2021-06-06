Floyd Mayweather gives up 16kg to YouTuber Logan Paul as they prepare for Miami 'showfight' - in pictures

Unbeaten champion can't lose his record - but will make more than $50m

Floyd Mayweather will give up nearly 35 pounds (16 kg) to YouTube personality Logan Paul when they step into the ring for their exhibition fight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, but that is the only thing the undefeated five weight division champion is conceding.

The "ceremonial" weigh-in on Saturday produced no surprises with the 6ft 2in Paul always going to have an advantage on the scales coming in at 189.5lbs (86kg) with 5ft 8in Mayweather checking in at 155lbs (70kg).

Read More

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - September 07, 2019: Welterweight bout between Belal Muhammad (green shorts, winner) and Takashi Satō in the Early Prelims at UFC 242. Saturday the 7th of September 2019. Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The NationalExclusive: Belal Muhammad 'excited' for Demian Maia challenge at UFC 263 as focus remains on historic title bid

If there was a surprise, it was that the often outrageous Paul played the weigh-in straight, no doubt disappointing many of his 20 million-plus YouTube followers.

Paul, whose ring record stands at 0-1 after losing an exhibition fight to a fellow YouTube personality, took only one shot at the unbeaten Mayweather (50-0) during a tame weigh-in and even that was a glancing blow that the champ laughed off.

"He's not ready, he don't know what to expect," declared Paul. "And this is not the biggest fight of my life, this is the biggest fight of his life because he's got a lot on the line, everything to lose. I'm going to have fun. Tomorrow I bring the simulation and beat the greatest boxer in the history of the planet."

Paul may label the eight-round bout a simulation but the interest and millions it is generating in ticket sales and pay-per-view buys are very real.

Even though there are no judges and no official winner, each fighter is set to pocket millions from the exhibition.

Mayweather, who is nicknamed "Money," said he expects to make north of $50 million from the fight, which will not count against his unblemished professional record.

"I've been here before, I know what it takes, I've fought every different style you could possibly fight," said Mayweather, sounding as serious as he could. "Weight don't win fights, fighting wins fights. At the end of the day and I can fight.

"One thing I can do I can fight. I've been at the top level for 25 years so I know what it takes."

Published: June 6, 2021 03:42 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read