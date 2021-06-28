Crash chaos at Tour de France, goals and glory at Euro 2020: 25 of the best sports pictures of the week

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is beaten by Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty that put Portugal 1-0 ahead in their Euro 2020 at Puskas Arena in Budapest on Wednesday, June 23. The game finished 2-2. AFP
AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly drives during the first practice session for the Formula One Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, on Friday, June 25. AFP
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the US Olympic gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, on Friday, June 25. Reuters
UAE Team Emirates rider Marc Hirschi following a crash on Stage 1 of the Tour de France on Saturday, June 26. EPA
A protester holds up a rainbow flag ahead of the Euro 2020 game between Hungary and Germany in Munich on Wednesday, June 23. Reuters
A surfer rides a wave at Sunset offshore reef in the Atlantic outside Cape Town, South Africa, on Thursday, June 24. EPA
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani during their Copa America match against Bolivia at the Arena Pantanal Stadium in Cuiaba, Brazil, on Thursday, June 24. AFP
The Olympiastadion in Berlin illuminated with the rainbow colours on Wednesday, June 23. Uefa had decided that the Allianz Arena in Munich - due to host the Germany v Hungary Euro 2020 game on the same night - would not be allowed to do the same as it was considered a "political message". AFP
Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta and his British co-driver Daniel Barrittsteers in their Toyota Yaris WRC at the Safari Rally near Nairobi on Thursday, June 24. AFP
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates beating Daria Kasatkina of Russia in the final of the Birmingham Classic at Edgbaston Priory Club on Sunday, June 20. Jabeur became the first female Arab tennis play to lift a WTA crown. Getty
Denmark's forward Martin Braithwaite during the Euro 2020 last-16 match against Wales at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Saturday, June 26. Denmark won the game 4-0. AFP
Holly Bradshaw in action during the women's pole vault final at the British Athletics Championships at Manchester Regional Arena on Saturday, June 26. Reuters
Riders following a mass crash during Stage 1 of the Tour de France on Saturday, June 26. Reuters
Chile's Arturo Vidal cools down during their Copa America match against Chile at the Pantanal Arena in Cuiaba, Brazil, Monday, June 21. AFP
Memorabilia belonging to 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer ahead of being auctioned off for charity at Christie's in central London on Monday, June 21. AFP
A fan sits in the stands before the Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Poland at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Russia on Wednesday, June 23. AFP
South Africa's Wiaan Mulder takes the catch off the bowling of Keshav Maharaj to dismiss West Indies batsman Joshua de Silva on Day 4 of the second Test at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia, on Monday, June 21. AFP
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at full stretch during the Euro 2020 game against the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium, London, on Tuesday, June 22. Reuters
Spectators watch the bett1 Open final at Rot-Weiss Tennis Club, Berlin, between Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova and Belinda Bencic of Switzerland on Sunday, June 20. Samsonova won in three sets. Reuters
Yussuf Poulsen celebrates scoring Denmark's second goal in their 4-1 Euro 2020 win against Russia at the Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, on Monday, June 21. Reuters
Riders during Stage 1 of the Tour de France on Saturday, June 26. Reuters
Wydad Casablanca's Aymane El Hassouni makes his feelings clear after being shown a yellow card by referee Jean-Jacques Ndala during the African Champions League semi-final, second leg against the Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, June 26. Reuters
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas ahead of the Formula One Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, on Sunday, June 27. AFP
Jazmin Sawyers during the women's long jump final at the British Athletics Championships on Sunday, June 27. Reuters
Belgium's Thierry Neuville in his Hyundai i20 Coupee WRC during Day 2 of the Safari Rally Kenya in Nairobi on Saturday, June 26. EPA