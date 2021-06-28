Crash chaos at Tour de France, goals and glory at Euro 2020: 25 of the best sports pictures of the week

UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar began his much-anticipated defence of his Tour de France title this week.

And the while the Slovenian superstar safely made it through Day 1, the same could not be said of teammate Marc Hirschi who found himself in a huge pile up.

The Swiss was left in agony in a ditch on the side of the road after the crash that started when Team Jumbo Visma's Tony Martin collided with a fan who strayed on to the road.

Despite suffering a separated shoulder blade, Hirschi was still fit enough to start Stage 2 on Sunday. Saturday's opening stage was won by home rider Julian Alaphilippe.

In football, the group stage of Euro 2020 reached a climax with all the continent's big guns reaching the knockout section.

In the 'Group of Death', France, Germany and Portugal all managed to make it through – at the expense of Hungary – after a frantic last night of action.

Portugal's 2-2 draw with France also saw Cristiano Ronaldo score his 108th and 109th goals for his country, equalling Ali Daei's record set with Iran.

