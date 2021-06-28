Crash chaos at Tour de France, goals and glory at Euro 2020: 25 of the best sports pictures of the week

We pick out the most spectacular images from the last seven days

UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar began his much-anticipated defence of his Tour de France title this week.

Read More

Jun 19, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Eric Anderson dives off the starting block in the Men’s 50m Freestyle prelims during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Swimming competition at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY SportsKohli, Ronaldo and the best of Euro 2020: 25 of the best sports pics of the week

And the while the Slovenian superstar safely made it through Day 1, the same could not be said of teammate Marc Hirschi who found himself in a huge pile up.

The Swiss was left in agony in a ditch on the side of the road after the crash that started when Team Jumbo Visma's Tony Martin collided with a fan who strayed on to the road.

Despite suffering a separated shoulder blade, Hirschi was still fit enough to start Stage 2 on Sunday. Saturday's opening stage was won by home rider Julian Alaphilippe.

In football, the group stage of Euro 2020 reached a climax with all the continent's big guns reaching the knockout section.

In the 'Group of Death', France, Germany and Portugal all managed to make it through – at the expense of Hungary – after a frantic last night of action.

Portugal's 2-2 draw with France also saw Cristiano Ronaldo score his 108th and 109th goals for his country, equalling Ali Daei's record set with Iran.

We have picked out 25 memorable images in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next picture click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Published: June 28, 2021 12:53 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
A qualified education consultant can help pupils select the right university and support their applications. Unsplash   Diggity Marketing/ Unsplash

UAE jobs: Top 10 side hustles to make extra income this summer

UAE
A man on a bike wears a mask to protect himself from Covid-19 in Bur Dubai. Regulations such as mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing rules have helped the UAE curb the spread of the coronavirus. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Highly contagious Delta variant accounts for one in three UAE cases

Health
Buckingham Palace is undergoing a 10-year renovation. Jon Reid / Visitlondon.com 

Buckingham Palace renovations: inside Queen Elizabeth II's £369m updates

Home
The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser out in the sand. All photos courtesy Toyota

Road test: taking the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser for a spin in the UAE

Motoring
The Wakeling family on holiday in Sri Lanka. Courtesy Nicola Wakeling

Family of girl with rare autoimmune disorder given exemption from UK quarantine

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read