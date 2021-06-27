Tour de France: Mixed first stage for UAE Team Emirates as Tadej Pogacar claims white jersey but Marc Hirschi injured in crash

Defending champion finishes sixth and as leading young rider after teammate gets caught up in mass crash

The opening stage of the 2021 Tour de France on Saturday proved eventful for UAE Team Emirates, both positively and negatively.

The positives are that defending champion Tadej Pogacar started with an encouraging first stage, crossing the finish line in sixth place, 18 seconds behind winner Julian Alaphilippe. It earned the Slovenian his first podium of the race after taking the white jersey for leading young rider.

Read More

Team UAE Emirates' Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia (3rd-R) attends a training session two days ahead of the first stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, near Brest on July 24, 2021. / AFP / Anne-Christine POUJOULATIneos Grenadier pull out the big guns in bid to stop UAE Team Emirates 'benchmark' Tadej Pogacar

However, the stage was marred by a mass crash when Team Jumbo Visma rider Tony Martin hit a spectator who had strayed out onto the rode. Among the many riders to get caught up in the crash was UAE Team Emirates' Marc Hirschi, who suffered an injury that could impact his continued involvement in the Tour.

"Several UAE riders were involved in the crashes with @MarcHirschi the worst affected. The Swiss managed to finish the stage but was taken by team medical staff to the race medical centre to undergo scans," UAE Team Emirates wrote on Twitter.

"@JeroenSwart (Medical Director): 'Following his crash @MarcHirschi has a grade 3 injury of the acromio-clavicular joint, commonly known as a separated shoulder. There is no fracture of the clavicle and no other injury to the shoulder joint. Tomorrow morning we will reassess his condition and make a decision if he is fit to continue in the race.'”

Stage Two (183.5km) of the Tour de France on Sunday starts at Perros-Guirec and concludes at Mur-de-Bretagne.

Published: June 27, 2021 11:40 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has previously criticised leaders who broke Covid rules. Getty

UK health secretary Matt Hancock resigns over Covid-19 kissing scandal

Europe
The UK government is considering dropping quarantine requirements for travellers from amber list countries. EPA 

Changes to UK green list open up options for expats in the UAE

Transport
Left, Hilton Al Ain in 1978 and right again in June, 2021. The hotel became a Radisson Blu in 2019. Francois Lochon / Getty Images; and Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

UAE then and now: Hilton, the hotel that brought air-conditioned luxury to the dunes of Al Ain

Heritage
Derek Chauvin pictured following his arrest. While the prosecution asked for a 30-year sentence, he could be parolled after 15 years. AFP

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 and a half years for murder of George Floyd

The Americas
A screenshot of a video released by the US Pentagon showing an unidentified flying object. AFP

US intelligence: UFO sightings cannot be explained

The Americas
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read