Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo and the best of Euro 2020: 25 of the best sports pics of the week

Competitors dive off the starting block in the men's 50m Freestyle prelims during the US Olympic swimming trials at CHI Health Centre in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, June 19. USA TODAY Sports
Spain's Garbine Muguruza serving during her last-16 victory over against Sorana-Mihaela Cirstea of Romania in the inaugural Bett1 Open at Rot-Weiss Tennis Club in Berlin on Tuesday, June 15. Reuters
Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall is beaten by a long-range shot from Czech Republic's Patrik Schick during the Euro 2020 Group D match at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Monday, June 14. The Czechs won the game 2-0. AFP
Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin during practice for the MotoGP Grand Prix of Germany at the Sachsenring Circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal on Friday, June 18. AFP
Pannie Kianzad lands a punch during her victory over Alexis Davis during UFC 263 at Gila River Arena in Arizona. USA TODAY Sports.
Horses in the parade ring ahead of the King's Stand Stakes during Day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse in England on Tuesday, June 15. PA
Argentina's Lionel Messi scores from a free-kick in the 3-1 Copa America victory over Bolivia at the Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, June 14. Reuters
Veronica Fraley competes during qualifying for the women's discus at the US Olympic trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday, June 18. AFP
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton during practice for the Formula One French Grand Prix at the Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet on Saturday, June 19. PA
Action from the women's Test match between England and India at the Bristol County Ground on Wednesday, June 16. Reuters
Croatia rowers Martin Sinkovic and Valent Sinkovic during practice for the Tokyo Olympics with their coach at Peruca Lake in Croatia, on Saturday, June 19. Reuters
Finland's Teemu Pukki takes one in the eye from Dmitri Barinov of Russia in the Euro 2020 match at the Saint Petersburg stadium on Wednesday, June 16. Russia won the game 1-0. AP
Action from the French Open final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday, June 13. Djokovic won the match 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring Portugal's second goal in their 3-0 Euro 2020 victory over Hungary at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Tuesday, June 15. Reuters
Jake Foster during the men's 200m breastroke prelims at the US Olympic swimming trials at CHI Health Centre in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, June 15. Reuters
Manuel Locatelli is mobbed by teammates after scoring Italy's second goal in their Euro 2020 win over Switzerland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Wednesday, June 16. Reuters
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson attempts a run out during Day 2 of the ICC World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, on Saturday June 19. PA
A Greenpeace protester glides on to the pitch during the Euro 2020 match between France and Germany at Allianz Arena in Munich, on Tuesday, June 15. Reuters
Runners compete in the men's 10,000m at the US Olympic trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday, June 18. AFP
Scotland supporters gather in Leicester Square in central London ahead of the Euro 2020 match against England on Friday, June 18. AFP
A jockey and racegoer at Royal Ascot in England on Tuesday, June 15. Reuters
England's Jack Grealish on the ball during the Euro 2020 match against Scotland at Wembley Stadium in London on Friday, June 18. Reuters
Perth Wildcats' Corey Shervill shoots a free throw the NBL Grand Final Series match against Melbourne United at RAC Arena in Perth, on Sunday, June 20. Getty
US player Frances Tiafoe after playing a shot into the net during his defeat against Canada's Denis Shapovalov Queen's Club Championship quarter-finals, in west London on Friday, June 19. AFP
India batsman Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane wait to go out to bat on Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, on Sunday, June 20. Getty