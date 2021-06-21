Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo and the best of Euro 2020: 25 of the best sports pics of the week

We pick out the most spectacular pictures from the last seven days

After a year's delay, football's European Championships are currently in full swing at venues across the continent.

And the records are already tumbling for Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo. The 36-year-old forward scored twice in his country's opening game – a 3-0 win over Hungary in Budapest.

That double meant that Ronaldo is now the greatest goalscorer in the tournament's history, taking him two clear of former French captain Michel Platini's nine strikes.

He then followed that up in their second game – a 4-2 defeat against Germany – with another goal. This time, after winning a header defending a corner in one penalty area, Ronaldo proceeded to sprint the entire length of the pitch to get on the end of a superb counter attack to put his team in front.

The Juventus attacker has now scored 107 international goals, leaving him just two shy of the record held by Iran's Ali Daei.

Ronaldo also set-up the consolation goal for teammate Diogo Jota, leaving him one behind the Euro record assist record of eight, currently held by Czech midfielder Karel Poborsky.

In tennis, Novak Djokovic – another relentlessly consistent sporting win machine – defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to win the French Open title.

Not only was it the 34-year-old Serbian's 19th Grand Slam victory, he also became only the third male player in history to win all four Grand Slam titles twice, following in the footsteps of Roy Emerson and Rod Laver.

We have picked out 25 memorable images in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next picture click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

