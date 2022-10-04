Joe Cordina ruled out of world title defence in Abu Dhabi after hand injury

Joe Cordina's title defence against Shavkat Rakhimov in Abu Dhabi is off after the super-featherweight champion suffered a hand injury.
The bout was one of three championship bouts announced for November 5 at Etihad Arena, where light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol headlines against mandatory challenger Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez.
The unbeaten Cordina, 15-0 as a professional, has reportedly been stripped of his IBF title, with No 1-ranked contender Rakhimov now expected to take on No 2 Zelfa Barrett for the vacant belt. That fight has yet to be confirmed. ESPN were the first to report the news of Cordina’s injury.
In a social media post on Tuesday morning, Welsh Olympian Cordina posted a picture of his heavily stitched hand and wrote: “Absolutely gutted. Worked my whole life to become a world champion and I haven’t even had the chance to defend the title. Feel like I’ve been robbed.”
The November 5 event in Abu Dhabi represents the first in the recently announced agreement between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and renowned promotion Matchroom Boxing. Entitled the “Champions Series”, it marks Abu Dhabi’s move into hosting major boxing events.
Other than Bivol-Ramirez, Matchroom have confirmed the card will include a championship bout between WBC and IBF women’s junior welterweight title-holder Chantelle Cameron and undisputed welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill.