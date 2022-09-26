Floyd Mayweather confirmed for Global Titans Dubai clash with YouTube star Deji

Floyd Mayweather will headline the inaugural Global Titans event in Dubai in November, where he will face Youtuber Deji in an exhibition boxing bout.

The former five-weight world champion, fresh off another exhibition victory in Japan at the weekend, will top the bill at Coca-Cola Arena on November 13, organisers confirmed on Monday.

Mayweather, 45, was initially to headline Global Titans’ debut in May, on the Burl Al Arab helipad, but the event was called off following the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

Mayweather went on to fight Don Moore, his former sparring partner, in Abu Dhabi one week later.

Having last week confirmed his future fighting career would comprise only exhibition events – he retired undefeated from professional boxing in 2017 - Mayweather defeated Japanese MMA star Mikura Asakura in Saitama by second-round TKO.

The American had last week claimed to be in talks to rematch UFC star Conor McGregor in another boxing bout – the pair met five years ago in a hugely lucrative clash – only for his Irish rival to respond on social media that he was not interested.

Deji, meanwhile, is the brother of well-known YouTuber KSI. He has taken part in three combat sports exhibitions thus far, including a debut stoppage defeat to Jake Paul in 2018.